The games are played with 10-minute running clocks each quarter to get in as much basketball as possible this weekend, but sixty high school boys basketball teams from all around the region are participating at the 14th annual Sheldon-Franklin Summer Jam.
For the 12th year in a row the event has been “sold out;” 60 teams and 170 games, including virtually all the Elk Grove Unified teams along with Bradshaw Christian. A team from West Reading, PA., is also participating. Games are being played in both gyms at Franklin, Sheldon, Elk Grove along with Smedberg Middle School.
“Each team will get at least five games, to as much as eight games this weekend,” co-tournament director Ken Manfredi said.
The Franklin head coach says each game has given him, just like the other 59 coaches in Elk Grove this weekend, a good look at what kind of team he will have come the winter sports season. For Manfredi and his 2023-2024 Wildcats, this tournament will wrap up a very busy month where they’ve played around 25 games, testing their endurance and getting a chance at comparing themselves to other teams they’ll face in the Sac-Joaquin Section.
“It all depends on the complexity of your team,” he said. “How old you are, how mature your are, the kind of body structure; I mean, we’re pretty young and it has showed.”
Six Franklin guys were sitting out this weekend’s Summer Jam due to injury, but that’s allowed others to step up and show Manfredi what they have.
“When we are healthy we are a much improved team,” he said. “But, we are a work in progress, just like every team, but we are on the up.”
Last season the Wildcats were 10-18 and finished 4-8 in the Delta League, good for fourth place. Aiden Rollins, a 6-2 freshman led Franklin in scoring at 12.4 points a game. Also back this season is 6-6 post Gregory Piotrowski who led the team with a 47 percent field goal mark and averaged 5.6 rebounds a game in his junior season.
Follow this weekend’s tournament at http://sheldonfranklin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.