Pleasant Grove sophomore Gianna Singh lit up the Arcade Creek Golf Course Monday to the tune of nine birdies, two eagles and one bogey en route to a 12-under-par 60. She and her talented teammates easily won the first Delta League Center match of the season outscoring second place St. Francis by 46 strokes.
“It hasn’t sunk in yet, but I’m really excited,” Singh told the Citizen Tuesday. “My putter was really working yesterday. My driver, my 3-wood, were really good. Everything was working good.”
Singh's mark is not only a personal best score, but it may be an 18-hole record by a California high school golfer. It likely is a record in the Sac-Joaquin Section, according to assistant commissioner Will DeBoard.
"We don't keep track of regular season scores and the like, but we do keep track of post-season scores," he said.
DeBoard said the 66 shot by Ellie Bushnell of Granite Bay in last season's Section Masters tournament at the Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton was a 18-hole record in the Sac-Joaquin Section's post-season.
"But, I have never heard of anything close to a 60 being shot around here," DeBoard added.
Rebecca Butlag of the CIF State office told the Citizen the only marks they keep are the NorCal and SoCal Regionals and the State Championship rounds. But there, too, no one has fired a 60.
Singh finished her torrid round birdie, birdie, birdie and then an eagle on the difficult par-5 No. 18 at Arcade Creek. After a long drive on that hole she had only 145 yards to the green and made a short putt for a three.
“I always want to finish strong,” she recalled. “So, that was one of my goals to shoot as low as I can.”
And, Singh thinks this won’t be a one-time feat on the golf course for herself.
“I think I can do it again,” she claimed. “I have been working really hard since last season, so hopefully I can shoot lower than a 60.”
Last season, her freshman year, Singh finished sixth overall at the CIF State Girls Golf Championship. As a team, Pleasant Grove ended up in fourth place.
Keeping pace with her teammate was junior Petra Yee who carded a five-under-par 67. PG junior Sophie Cook registered an even-par 72.
Singh’s 60 enters her into the rarefied air of low golf scores locally. Sacramento resident Peter Lansburgh shot a course record 12-under-par 60 at Bing Maloney, Sept. 2, 2021. According to that course’s website, he also has the men's record at Arcade Creek at 11-under-par 61.
Other low-60s score to note in California include current PGA Tour pro Max Homa who as a senior at Cal-Berkely set the course record at the Los Angeles Country Club with a 9-under-par 61. The course record at famed Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of L.A. is also a 61 shot by Ted Tryba in 1999. Tiger Woods has the course record at Hacienda Golf Club with a 62. He was an 18-year-old at the time and won the Southern California Amateur with that mark.
Current LPGA star Rose Zhang has the women’s course record at Pebble Beach Golf Links with a nine-under 63 a year ago while still playing for Stanford.
Other top individual scores at the Delta League Center match on Sept. 11:
Jahzara Vang (Cosumnes Oaks) 73
Sam Kaur (Franklin) 74
Kimi Nghiem (Cosumnes Oaks) 82
Leia Dalisay (Franklin) 82
Nuri Kim (Franklin) 83
Priyana Singh (Cosumnes Oaks) 83
Aubree Davis (Pleasant Grove) 83
Aidie Smith (Pleasant Grove) 84
Team Scores:
Pleasant Grove 366
St. Francis 412
Cosumnes Oaks 417
Franklin 419
Davis 427
Sheldon 498
