Three local golfers to Masters
The Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division I boys golf championships was Monday, May 9, at Elkhorn Golf Club in Stockton. Three boys, playing unattached and not with their high school teams, scored well enough despite windy conditions to qualify for May 16’s Section Masters Championship. Those golfers are Casey Kosney of Sheldon, Jayden Lizama of Franklin and Zach Mate of Cosumnes Oaks. Lizama fired an 80 while Kosney and Mate each carded 81s.
The Division I teams advancing to the Section Masters are Davis, Jesuit, Granite Bay, Lodi, Rocklin and St Mary’s. Pleasant Grove’s entire team, after finishing the regular season in third place in the Delta League, qualified for the Division I match, but the team score of 474 was 60 strokes behind St. Mary’s mark and their season is now over.
The Masters will also be played at Elkhorn Golf Club. Thirteen teams along with 36 individual golfers will compete.
Season K mark set by Silva
Elk Grove southpaw pitcher Aissa Silva fanned 18 batters Tuesday in a 5-2 win over Cosumnes Oaks. That gives the Herd junior 282 strikeouts this season, a new school record. The previous mark was 269 K’s set by Shelby Wisdom in 2010.
CO Tennis wins
Cosumnes Oaks boys tennis team opened the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division II team championships with a 9-0 win over Woodcreek. The Wolfpack is the number one seed in D-II. They faced off Wednesday at Laguna Creek Racquet Club against the winner of the St. Mary’s/Downey first round match. The championship team tennis match is Friday.
Former EGHS/CRC player named pro coach
The Anna Maria Aquanauts, a college summer league softball team, announced this week that their coach will be Maranda Rodriguez. A former infielder at both Elk Grove High School and Cosumnes River College, Rodriguez finished her collegiate career at the University of Kansas. She was a three-time Academic All Big-12 player for the Jayhawks. The Aquanauts play in the Florida Gulf Coast League, which attracts collegiate players from across the country.
