It’s a sure sign of summer. Fireworks stands started popping up in parking lots all around Elk Grove. The system of getting “Safe And Sane” fireworks into our hands is quite a unique one. Only non-profit organizations can sell “Delirium”, “Atomic Salsa”, “Mad Dogs”, “Ground Blooms” and all the colorful pyrotechnical displays from their fireworks stands as a fund raiser.
One representative of a local non-profit told me last summer they netted more than $30,000 for sitting six days in the heat selling their fireworks.
I also know for firefighters July 4 is their longest day of the year. That’s when “Safe And Sane” fireworks are handled by people who are not safe nor sane. Let’s be careful this year, and for the sake of our beloved pets and those who like to go to bed before 10 p.m., stop trying to blow up your neighborhood with illegal stuff.
Now, a whole potpourri of sports items:
Giants’ Davis back in lineup
J.D. Davis sprained his ankle June 13 when sliding into third base during a San Francisco Giants game at Oracle Park. He left the game immediately but was back in the Giants’ lineup last weekend in Los Angeles. On Saturday, he returned to the lineup as a pinch hitter and drilled a 447-foot grand slam to dead centerfield. Davis stayed in the lineup, got another RBI in the Giants’ 15-0 rout of the Dodgers. He now has 10 homers, 40 RBIs and is batting .291.
The former Elk Grove High School slugger is on the Major League Baseball All-Star ballot, having a solid start to the 2023 season for the Giants.
Manning now on rehab
Sheldon’s Matt Manning allowed just an unearned run in over three-plus innings pitched in a rehab start June 16 for Triple-A Toledo. The Detroit Tiger righthander is one the 60- day injury list which recovering from a foot fracture suffered April 11. The Tigers think he may return the last week of June to the Major League roster.
No-rest June
School may be out for the summer, but there is absolutely no rest for most high school athletes. Several basketball squads have been posting results on social media from tournaments they’ve entered all over the state. From what I can determine, a couple of our local teams will by the end of June have played this summer in almost as many games as they are allowed by CIF during the winter season, 28. Some teams are playing twice a day.
Football squads are lifting weights and working out on the field about four days a week this summer, too. Baseball teams generally participate in weekend tournaments but work out a day or two each week at their high schools. Volleyballers and softball players spend this time of the year with their travel teams.
If you’re a multi-sport athlete, you are likely splitting your time between summer drills for each team. All this is supposed to be over around July 9. The so-called “dead period” as deemed by the Sac-Joaquin Section, begins July 10. That’s when no high school fall sports activity is allowed to occur. First fall practices will be July 31 and scrimmages can begin Aug. 11.
Citizen Football Preview
We are working on the 2023 Citizen Football Preview, which will be inserted into the Citizen on Friday, Aug. 11. There will be a summary of each Elk Grove-area high school football squad along with a comprehensive 2023 football schedule, plus features on a couple local standouts. We’ll also have features on the two closest community college teams, Sacramento City and American River.
The high school season will kickoff Aug. 18. This will be final season for the current league alignment in the Sac-Joaquin Section. Beginning with the fall of 2024 all the Elk Grove Unified schools, except for Florin and Valley, will be together in the Delta League, to form a seven-school league. Jesuit and Davis will leave and join the Sierra Foothill League. Florin and Valley will remain in the Greater Sacramento League.
Flag Football & Beach Volleyball
Two new interscholastic sports will make their debut in the Section this fall, flag football and beach volleyball. As of this writing none of the EGUSD schools have announced they will field teams in either sport.
Only about one-third of the Sac-Joaquin Section schools have said they will have a flag football team, a sport for girls, which will have some interesting rules that will set themselves apart from tackle football.
For example, the games will be seven-on-seven and everyone, except for the quarterback, is an eligible receiver. The fields can be anywhere between 50 and 80 yards in length. There will be four 20-yard zones (in an 80-yard field) and crossing those zone lines earns the team a first down.
To try to avoid overt contact, there can be no rushing plays if the ball is five yards or closer to the end zone or a first down marker. Defensively, up to two players can rush, but they must start their rush at least seven yards behind the line of scrimmage. Plays are over when a flag of the ball carrier is pulled or when the ball hits the ground.
There are no kickoffs or punts. After pre-game coin flip, one team will get the ball at the 20-yardline (10-yardline if it is a 50-yard field). If the offense doesn’t get a first down, they can declare a punt and the ball is handed over to the other team at its 20 (or 10-yardline).
The games will consist of two 20-minute running clock halves with a five-minute halftime. The last two minutes of each half, the clock can stop on a play out-of-bounds, an incomplete pass or a time-out. Each team will have two timeouts per half.
And, flag football teams can play more than just the 10 games allowed by CIF rules for tackle football. Like basketball, baseball and softball, they can have up to 28 contacts or games per season. Thus, those schools who will field a team this fall will play something like a Monday-Wednesday or Tuesday-Thursday game schedule each week.
But, much like tackle football, I can see where flag football will have some controversy in its interpretation of the rules. For example, the offense isn’t allowed to block and on defense, a rusher cannot touch the quarterback in her throwing motion. I am sure we’ll have calls or non-calls by officials on these kinds of plays that will raise the ire of the fans/coaches, etc.
A few final quick hits …
Friends have reported that Elk Grove assistant football coach James Pale remains hospitalized at UC-Davis Medical Center, but is now recovering. The well-loved Coach Pale suffered serious some internal bleeding and treatments to stop it have apparently begun to work.
After much effort to restart an American Legion baseball team for teens, I was told by its coach, Dave Pinckney, that very few players showed interest in being a part of a team representing Elk Grove’s Legion Post.
Costs for the team would have been completely covered by the Post, yet Pinckney said only one player told him he was interested. Elk Grove Babe Ruth rosters are also down in numbers from years past.
Shows you how much travel team baseball has begun to dominate local youth baseball.
Finally, the Canadian Football League season is now underway. Toronto Argonaut head coach Ryan Dinwiddie (EGHS Class of 99) unfurled the CFL championship banner prior to its game with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Sunday. His quarterback this season is Chad Kelly, son of former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.