Sheldon wrestling competed against Pleasant Grove and Cosumnes Oaks on Jan. 21 and defeated both Delta League opponents. The Huskies defeated Pleasant Grove 42-33 and also defeated Cosumnes Oaks 37-27.
Against Pleasant Grove, Skyler Vue won by fall, Jacob Yang won by fall, Vaying Xiong won by fall, and Patrick Hernandez won by fall.
Against Cosumnes Oaks, Sumit Rana won by fall, Vue won by points,Yang won by fall, Brandon Nguyen won by major decision, Xiong won by fall, Eliasz Campos win by fall and Hernandez won by major decision.
The Huskies will next take the mat Jan. 25 at the Lou Encalada tournament at Rodriguez High School.
