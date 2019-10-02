Elk Grove came into its Delta League home opener against Sheldon riding a big time wave of momentum. After beating a very good Davis team 42-25 on the road last week, the Thundering Herd found themselves on a three-game winning streak and looking like one of the favorites in the Delta League.
Against the Huskies, Elk Grove would continue their hot play and stay unbeaten in Delta League play with a shutout 55-0 victory last Friday at Thunder Stadium.
“I’m really happy for the kids and they are starting to really understand what we are trying to do and the kids are playing for each other,” said Elk Grove head coach John Heffernan.
“They get excited when they make blocks that spring big plays and I can’t ask for anything more than that.”
The Thundering Herd solidified themselves early and even scored on the first play of the game. Running back Hunter Hall took a toss play around the right side all the way for a 71-yard touchdown run to put Elk Grove up 7-0 within the first 30 seconds of the game.
The early touchdown run was just the beginning for Hall.
The senior ran for over 200 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone.
“He had a great night and we were able to get him outside and he was able to turn the jets on tonight,” Heffernan said of Hall’s performance.
“He has put a lot of work into it and he is really having a good season.”
Sheldon’s start against Elk Grove was reminiscent of their game last week against Cosumnes Oaks. After giving up the long touchdown run, Huskies’ quarterback Sean Nixon was intercepted by Khalani Riddick on their first drive. Elk Grove then scored on a 16-yard run by Hall and before they knew it, Sheldon were in a hole they could not get out of.
“They came out and stumped us pretty good,” said Sheldon head coach Dave Filan.
“We were able to move the ball a little bit but we would shoot ourselves in the foot and defensively we could not make tackles when we had chances.”
Elk Grove would continue with finding success with its triple option rushing attack. In addition to Hall’s big night, quarterback Carter Harris had two rushing touchdowns in addition to throwing a touchdown pass to Sam Frizzi and Tre’Von Frazier had a 12-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
“This is a very team oriented offense and because of that teams can’t really focus on one guy,” Heffernan said.
“The kids know they will have chances with the ball and they might not have many chances, but they know they will have opportunities to make plays.”
Elk Grove will look to stay hot and stop the Delta League this week as it hosts Pleasant Grove. The Eagles were on a four-game winning streak before losing to Cosumnes Oaks 45-16 last week at home.
“We will have to work on some things because their quarterback is really good and they have some other athletes that are really good,” Heffernan said of this week’s matchup.
“The kids are playing very confident and working hard, and once they figure out what they are supposed to be doing, they play better.”
Sheldon will return home after playing on the road the last three weeks and losing their last three games to take on the Blue Devils of Davis.
Davis had a bye last week and should be well rested and prepared for the Huskies.
“We need to get back and try to get the kids to come out with a little more fire,” Filan said.
“It will be nice to be back at home after being on the road for the last three games and hopefully the home crowd can help us.”
