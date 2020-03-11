Amidst intermittent rain and gusty winds, the Sheldon Huskies track and field team braved those elements and the unfortunate Coronavirus interrupted day to notch some good early season performances at the 16th Annual CSUS High School Track Classic. All EGUSD teams present at the meet were ordered to immediately vacate (as a safety precaution) the premises in (District) response to potential CVID-19 health concerns in the Elk Grove area.
The meet, which – year to year – seems to be plagued with inclement weather – was a varsity only affair and the Huskies fielded a limited (varsity) squad for this particular competition. Tops for the day was senior Patrick McGonigle who was awarded the gold medal in the boys 3200 meter run. McGonigle covered the eight lapper in an early season best 9:32.39. On the sprint side of things, Imani Dupree, returning from a frustrating junior campaign due to injury, won her first 100 meter race in over a year with a 12.48 gold medal performance. Elsewhere, the girl’s 4 x 100 meter relay team of Alina HigginsGrier, Tatumn LaChapelle, Jordin Abdur-Rahim and Kyla Wesley finished runner up to winner Vacaville, with a time of 50.11. Elsewhere on the track sophomore Brandon Lane finished out of medal contention in the 400 meter dash, but recorded a personal best 52.90 for the one-lapper.
