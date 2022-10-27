Sheldon 43, Pleasant Grove 12

The Huskies turned around a slow first half by pouring on 29 points in the second half en route to its seventh win of the year. Quarterback Jesiah Machado had four touchdown passes to four different receivers in the victory.

Pleasant Grove quarterback Cole Davis had a very good first half, opening the game on the second play with an 80-yard TD pass to Xavier Porter. Down 14-6, Davis struck again on a 27-yard TD pass to Antonio Vazquez-Williams. He had a third TD pass called back on an illegal man downfield call that would have given the Eagles the lead in the second quarter.

Scott Nixon rushed for a touchdown and caught a TD pass to lead Sheldon into the Division I playoffs which get underway Nov. 4. Likely, the Huskies will get a seven- or eight-seed. The official playoff brackets will be announced on Sunday.

Pleasant Grove ended the season 1-9 in coach Josh Crabtree’s first season at the school.

LineScore                    1Q       2Q       3Q       4Q       Final

Pleasant Gr.(1-9, 1-5)  6          6          0          0          12

Sheldon (7-3, 4-2)       7          7          7          22        43

Elk Grove 42, Franklin 14

The Thundering Herd won the Delta League championship outright with the win.

Wayshawn Parker opened the scoring on a 40-yard touchdown run and then returned a Franklin punt for a 60-yard TD return for a quick 14-0 lead in the first period. Following an interception, Mason Vazquez scored on a 10-yard run for a 21-0 Elk Grove lead after the opening period.

Franklin’s first TD came in the second quarter on a four-yard Abraham Truett to Cincere Thomas pass play. Just before half, Parker scored for a third time to make it 28-7, Herd at intermission.

Vazquez added another rushing TD in the third quarter and ended the evening with a 13-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Elk Grove should open the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs at home on Nov. 4.

LineScore                    1Q       2Q       3Q       4Q       Final

Franklin (2-7, 2-4)       0          7          0          7          14

Elk Grove (7-3, 6-0)     21        7          7          7          42

