The Sheldon boys’ basketball team season appeared to have ended on Saturday afternoon before their scheduled playoff game; due to Elk Grove Unified School District closing schools and student activities, the Huskies couldn’t even play.
The EGUSD, which is the fifth-largest school district in California and covers 320 square miles stated that they were canceling classes and student-related activities effectively March 7- 13 according to its media release on Saturday afternoon by EGUSD Director of Communications, Xanthi Pinkerton, due to a confirmation Friday night from the Sacramento County Public Health Department that there was a family in the school district that tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed under quarantine.
Sheldon was set to tip-off Saturday night in the California Interscholastic Federation Open Division regional semifinals where they were going to host Dublin High School at Cosumnes River College, but with all student-related activities cancelled by the EGUSD, they were forced to concede the game to Dublin.
Huskies head coach Joey Rollings was stunned as he got word that his team was not going to be able to continue their season in hopes of competing for a state championship three years in a row.
“There could have been other decisions that maybe we could have possibly played later, or moved the game,” Rollings said.
There was a game postponed already in the CIF basketball playoffs in the Division I bracket Saturday for the same kind of incident between De La Salle and Archbishop Riordan, but the CIF announced a postponement of the game with an opportunity to play Monday if Archbishop Riordan can clear the protocol with a potential Coronavirus issue.
“We’re already two weeks ahead of schedule,” Rollings said to the current timing of playoffs compared to previous years.
Sheldon won the Division I Sac-Joaquin Section championship a on Feb. 28 at Golden 1 Center when it beat Capital Christian 49-46 and have won the two previous Northern California Open Division regional finals.
Rollings said his team and seniors were obviously upset and mad about the decision to have their season end.
“I don’t think any kid could understand why they can’t compete,” Rollings said.
He added that he hoped things would change in the next couple days with the opportunity for a change and potentially the opportunity to play.
When news broke Saturday evening about the Huskies not being able to continue their season, there was a lot of support on social media.
There was a petition on change.org where they had over 6,000 signatures by the end of Saturday night and gradually grew over 11,000 signatures by Monday morning supporting the Sheldon players and wanting them to play.
There was a press conference on Sunday afternoon in downtown Sacramento with local Sacramento leaders where Sheldon players, coaches, parents and supporters packed the room to let their voices be heard and try to allow them to continue their journey in the playoffs.
The CIF released a statement Sunday evening where it stated the EGUSD “voluntarily removed Sheldon,” asked to have them back into the playoffs, pending further updated information that would regard the opportunity for the Huskies to continue in competition.
If Sheldon is slotted back into the playoffs, they would play at Dublin High School on Tuesday evening.
If the Huskies prevail Dublin on Tuesday, they will play at Bishop O’ Dowd Thursday evening at 7 p.m.
Due to press deadline of the Elk Grove Citizen, the decision on this story was not available before publication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.