The 11th annual Glenn Rogers/Sheldon Distance Carnival was held under the lights on Sheldon High School’s resurfaced Mondo All-Weather track Friday. Middle schoolers got to compete alongside the high school athletes in an event that honored the memory of long-time Huskies track and cross country coach Glenn Rogers.
He passed away suddenly last August after coaching distance runners and cross country at Sheldon for 24 years.
In Friday’s event the Frosh-Soph girls, Frosh-Soph boys, Varsity girls and Varsity boys, had unlimited entries in each division for the 800m, 1600m, and 3200m runs. The 4x800m and Distance Medley Relays were in three divisions; Frosh-Soph boys, Varsity girls and Varsity boys. The distance on each of the four legs of the event were 1200, 400, 800 and 1600 meters. Athletes competing in the Frosh-Soph individual races were allowed to compete on relays in the Varsity division. Middle School events were the 800m and 1600m with unlimited entries. Here were the winners:
Boys 800 meters: varsity -Jonah Reynolds (Jesuit); frosh/soph – Robson Fuentes (Jesuit); middle school – Ethan Catanzaro (Toby Johnson)
Boys 1600 meters: varsity – Jonah Reynolds (Jesuit); frosh/soph -Finn Johnston (Downey); middle school – Ethan Catanzaro (Toby Johnson)
Boys 3200 meters: varsity – William McCoy (Laguna Creek); frosh/soph – Landon Eynon (Bella Vista)
Boys 4x800m relay – varsity - Pleasant Grove (Chas O’Bear, John Funderburg, Justin Gip, Micahel Le; frosh/soph – Pleasant Grove (Riley Ho, Jeremy Royce, Ryan Almog, Specer Cutting);
Distance Medley (1200-400-800-1600): varsity – McClatchy (Jackson Wedel, Kai Sorensen, Ryan Tang, Fletcher Lux); frosh/soph – McClatchy (Jonas Johnson, Rowan Kliman, Max Li, Sam Rounds)
