Pleasant Grove 30, Lodi 14
A 7-7 halftime score was broken open on a 96-yard kickoff return by Marcus Tillotson. Caden Bemis iced the game for the Eagles with an 88-yard touchdown run.
Sheldon 26, Capital Christian 7
Line Score 1 2 3 4 Total
Sheldon (1-0) 14 0 6 6 26
Capital Chr. (0-1) 0 0 0 7 7
Granite Bay 27, Elk Grove 13
Woodcreek 44, Franklin 7
Line Score 1 2 3 4 Total
Woodcreek (1-0) 9 14 7 14 44
Franklin (0-1) 0 0 7 0 7
West Park 35, Laguna Creek 20
Line Score 1 2 3 4 Total
West Park (1-0) 21 7 0 7 35
Laguna Creek (0-1) 0 7 6 7 20
Woodland Chr. 15, Bradshaw Chr. 14
Line Score 1 2 3 4 Total
Bradshaw (0-1) 0 0 7 7 14
Woodland Chr. (1-0) 0 0 0 15 15
Vanden 22, Cosumnes Oaks 20
Line Score 1 2 3 4 Total
Cos. Oaks (0-1) 7 0 7 6 20
Vanden (1-0) 7 9 0 6 22
Lindhurst 34, Florin 6
Line Score 1 2 3 4 Total
Florin (0-1) 0 0 0 6 6
Lindhurst (1-0) 14 20 0 0 34
Golden Sierra 35, Valley 22
Folsom 35, Monterey Trail 0
The Bulldogs dominated in the first quarter scoring quickly on Ryder Lyons’ 5-yard run and then blocked a Monterey Trail punt deep in Mustang territory. It was scooped up by Jaron Hodson and ran in from 10 yards out. Following an interception of a Joseph Barrientos’ pass by R.J.Whitten and a return to the Monterey Trail 17, Lyons scored a second time, this time on a 4-yard run.
Though the Mustangs recovered enough to stop the bleeding the rest of the way, they couldn’t find the end zone. The last time Monterey Trail was shut out was Aug. 28, 2015, a 28-0 loss to Antelope.
Full Statistics:
Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 Score
Folsom.............. 28 7 0 0 - 35 Record: (1-0)
Monterey Trail...... 0 0 0 0 - 0 Record: (0-1)
ScoringSummary: FL - MT
1st 09:57 FL – Ryder Lyons 5 yd run (Lincoln Phelps kick)
5 plays, 45 yards, TOP 2:03 7 - 0
08:02 FL - Jaron Hodson 10 yd blocked punt return (Lincoln Phelps kick)
14 - 0
05:44 FL – Ryder Lyons 4 yd run (Lincoln Phelps kick)
3 plays, 16 yards, TOP 0:40 21 - 0
02:17 FL – Daym Rivera 4 yd run (Lincoln Phelps kick)
2 plays, 47 yards, TOP 0:37 28 - 0
2nd 04:50 FL - Jameson Powell 71 yd run (Lincoln Phelps kick)
1 play, 71 yards, TOP 0:11 35 - 0
FL MT
FIRST DOWNS................... 14 16
RUSHES-YARDS (NET)...........12-136 49-178
PASSING YDS (NET)............. 152 94
Passes Att-Comp-Int........... 17-10-0 13-4-1
TOTAL OFFENSE PLAYS-YARDS.29-288 62-272
Fumble Returns-Yards.......... 0-0 0-0
Punt Returns-Yards............ 1-33 0-0
Kickoff Returns-Yards......... 1-47 3-24
Interception Returns-Yards... 1-19 0-0
Punts (Number-Avg)............ 0-0.0 3-22.7
Fumbles-Lost.................. 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards............... 2-20 6-68
Possession Time............... 12:48 35:12
Sacks By: Number-Yards........1-5 1-8
RUSHING: Folsom-Jameson Powell 1-71; Ryder Lyons 6-37; Abram Woodson 4-24; Daym Rivera 1-4. Monterey Trail-D’Adrien Sanders 17-71; Joseph Barriento 11-47;
Vontrell Waffer 12-32; Gabe Coronado 8-24; Denzell Butler 1-4.
PASSING: Folsom-Ryder Lyons 10-17-0-152. Monterey Trail-Joseph Barriento 4-13-1-94.
RECEIVING: Folsom-Brian RayIII 4-48; Taniela Tupou 2-42; Jameson Powell 2-17; Isaiah Williams 1-43; Abram Woodson 1-2. Monterey Trail-Arik Phillips 2-57; Denzell Butler 2-37.
INTERCEPTIONS: Folsom-RJ Whitten 1-19. Monterey Trail-None.
