The Sheldon Huskies remained perfect in the Delta League after their softball win over Davis on April 29, 6-0.
The Huskies went on to roll past McClatchy May 3 in a 19-1 victory that improved their overall record to 9-8.
Jaylee Ojo, who is the league leader in home runs and RBI and who ranks fourth in the Delta League in batting average, went 3 for 3 with four runs and four RBI and a home run, Reina Zermeno, who ranks fourth in the league in batting average, went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBI, including a home run, and Kennedy Upshire went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBI and a home run to help lead the Huskies at the plate.
Breanna Romero, who is tied for third in the league, along with teammate Ojo, earned the win with her complete game performance in which she limited McClatchy to one unearned run, four hits and a walk as she struck out nine.
Sheldon, which is ranked fourth in the Sac-Joaquin Section, will take on third-ranked Elk Grove next on May 11 at 4 p.m. in a battle of the top teams in the Delta. The Herd were 6-1 in league play and 17-3 overall after their April 29 victory over Franklin, whom they defeated 11-1.
