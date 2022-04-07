It was a 90-degree afternoon. Too hot, really, for April. Just fine, though, for the Delta League softball teams at Elk Grove and Sheldon High Schools. The long-time traditional rivals in softball were at it for the first time in 2022 with the Herd sporting a 12-0 record.
On this afternoon, however, that undefeated string would end. Behind some excellent defense and the pitching of Breanna Romero, Sheldon (7-3) got the run their needed in the fourth inning to take a 1-0 victory.
Romero said she was plain on this afternoon.
“That was exactly what I wanted it to be; I prepared myself for this game and my team showed up,” she said.
Bree Romero pitches around a 1 out double and the Huskies take a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the 5th. pic.twitter.com/0Bb8aH8fTD— Sheldon HS (@Sheldon_HS) April 8, 2022
Her coach, Mary Jo Truesdale, agreed.
“Breanna was just outstanding in the circle and really stepped it up,” she said. “I am proud of her mental attitude and what she did physically to prepare.”
Romero dualed with Elk Grove’s junior hurler Aissa Silva in the heat and neither really wilted. Romero retired 13 of the last 15 batters she faced and tossed a three-hitter. Silva allowed five hits while striking out seven.
Sakora Harvell’s line drive single to center in the fourth inning to score Imani Black who had doubled with one out was the eventual game-winner.
RBI single for Sakora Harvell. Huskies lead Elk Grove 1-0 in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/YO7NbEelgy— Sheldon HS (@Sheldon_HS) April 7, 2022
The Sheldon defense came through in key situations as well. In the Elk Grove third inning Jenna Porto had led off with an infield single, was sacrificed to second by Kaitlyn Maciel and following an infield popup, Porto looked to score on Taylor Fitzgerald’s single to left, but Sheldon’s Beija Allen threw a bullet to catcher Jaylee Marshall to nail Porto at the plate and end the inning.
Beija Allen throw. Jaylee Marshall puts down the tag. 👀 we head to the bottom of the 3rd scoreless. @Pete24Dufour @SacBee_JoeD pic.twitter.com/HfUgM3mpWc— Sheldon HS (@Sheldon_HS) April 7, 2022
“Sheldon defense is always really good, we work on it every day,” Truesdale said. “John Mendonca works with the infielders and Laura with the outfielders to be at the top of their games.”
Sheldon now has moved atop the Delta League with a 3-0 mark and heads to Livermore this weekend for the Livermore Stampede tournament.
“It’s coming at a great time for us,” Truesdale said. “Coming off this win this tournament will help us get ready for the tough Bay Area teams and then prepare us when we come back for the rest of the League.”
The next time these two rivals will see each other will be May 3 at Elk Grove High School.
