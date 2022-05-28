Sheldon started the 2022 softball season with a 4-3 record and looked a bit lackluster, which didn’t make sense for a team that was loaded with seniors who had already signed national letters of intent with Division I colleges. A good run through the Livermore Stampede seemed to set everything in motion and then there were 12 straight wins to easily take the Delta League Championship this spring.
Saturday the stage was set for a rematch for the Huskies as they faced Lincoln of Stockton Saturday in the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division I championship game.
The Trojans defeated the Huskies, 2-1, on March 3. Saturday, the tables were turned and Sheldon won easily, 7-1.
The Huskies have scored 41 runs in four playoff games and with Saturday’s victory notched win number 27 on the season. Dakota Kennedy’s hot bat continued with two more blistering home runs. The Arizona signee also homered in Thursday’s semi-final win to bring her season total to 13 homers.
Coco Harvell started it all off by going deep to left and Jazzie Fines tacked on a triple in the second inning as Sheldon scored four times in that frame and tacked on three more in the fifth inning.
In the circle Breanna Romero was solid with a four-hitter. She walked two and struck out seven.
Lincoln’s lone run was Mia Pampiona’s solo homer.
Saturday was, for Sheldon, its ninth Section championship in softball, all under coach Mary Jo Truesdale. For the veteran coach, Thursday’s semi-final win over Rocklin was a bit of a landmark, too. It was career win 800. But, Saturday’s win No. 801 was a little more pleasing.
“It means a lot to me because a lot of these players went through a lot of trial and tribulation to get to this point,” she said. “
After no playoffs last season and virtually no games in 2020, this group of Huskies were ready to show their talents. And they did with another offensive assault on a Lincoln squad that was 24-4-1 this year.
“Absolutely, from top to bottom one of the best hitting teams,” Truesdale said.
She didn’t want to steal the spotlight of her players’ preparation for playing softball at this high level, either. Truesdale thanked the “travel ball” coaches who worked with her players during the school off-season.
“Kudos to those travel ball coaches,” she said. “They have done an outstanding job of finding places for so many of my players. Mentoring them and supporting them in their high school games and we don’t always get that from travel ball coaches. It makes a difference.”
“They are the ones who get them their scholarships, they are the ones who develop them from a younger age than I ever see them, so I value them so much,” Truesdale continued.
This is Truesdale’s 25 season at Sheldon and, she promises, not her last.
“Oh, definitely, I am coming back,” she claimed. “Even though I just turned 70 I still feel young. From everyone I talk to my age and older, it’s a state of mind. I am in good health for the most part. I have great assistant coaches, although Laura (Ziegenhirt) is retiring. We’re going to miss her, but we have a new, young coach coming on campus from the Bay Area.”
Plus, over the years the Sheldon Softball Booster Club has been one of the most active in providing for the needs of the program and Truesdale says that group she wouldn’t want to walk away from.
“Over the years I’ve never had a bad booster group,” she claimed.
Up next for Sheldon …
For the first time, softball continues beyond the Section championship game. CIF has a single-elimination Northern and Southern California regional tournament planned to involve all Section champs and the Section runners-up.
Game one is set for Tuesday, May 31 with the semi-final games on June 2 and championships on June 4, all at home sites.
According to Mark Tennis of CalHiSports.com, Sheldon should be either the one- or two-seed in Division I alongside St. Francis of Mountain View.
There will be five divisional tournaments in the regionals and teams will be seeded via competitive equity criteria…
Sheldon now holds the record for most number of Section championships in softball, breaking a tie they had with Oak Ridge at eight apiece. Oak Ridge’s championships all came in Division II.
