The run to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship game is now complete and all that’s left for the Sheldon Huskies is to play the game. The Delta League champions continued their offensive romp through the playoffs by defeating Rocklin, 7-2, Thursday in the Division I semi-finals. That will set the stage for a rematch for the Huskies as they’ll face Lincoln of Stockton Saturday in the championship game.
The Trojans defeated the Huskies, 2-1, on March 3.
But, that was then and this is now. The Huskies have scored 34 runs in three playoff games and with Thursday’s win have notched win number 26 on the season.
Saturday, they’ll try for the school’s ninth Section championship in softball, all under coach Mary Jo Truesdale. For the veteran coach, Thursday was a bit of a landmark, too. It was career win 800.
As has happened since Sheldon started the 2022 season 4-3, the bats came out big for the Huskies Thursday. In the first inning they scored four times. Imani Black drove in Dakota Kennedy with the first run on a double. Black scored on an error and then Beija Allen drove in D’Auna Johnson and Coco Harvell on a single to left.
Kennedy led off the second inning with a homer to left to make it 5-0. Black doubled again in the fourth inning to drive in Kennedy to make it 6-0. Jazzie Fines drove in the seventh run for Sheldon in the fifth inning.
Breanna Romero picked up the win in the circle with a nine-hitter, striking out four.
The time and site for the championship game has not yet been announced.
Division II semi-finals
St. Francis 3, Elk Grove 0
For the third time this season, St. Francis defeated Elk Grove. The first two were Delta League games and this time was in the Division II semi-final playoff game at St. Francis. The Troubadours, like the first two games, rode the pitching of Hope Jenkins to a win. This time the score was 3-0.
Elk Grove junior Aissa Silva was also strong in the circle, but she gave up three hits, two earned runs and walked five to go with nine strikeouts.
Jenkins knocked in a pair of runs in fifth inning with a single.
The Thundering Herd has ended its season with a 21-6-1 record.
