All three Elk Grove-area football teams who opened up the Sac-Joaquin Section’s playoffs Friday came away with wins and will advance into the second round of the playoffs. In Division I, Monterey Trail, with a four-seed, drew a first round bye and will open action Nov. 11 at home against Central Catholic in a rematch of last season’s Division II championship game.

Division I –

No. 6 Elk Grove 47, No. 11 Hiram Johnson 12

Elk Grove ran the ball virtually every down while Johnson, the co-winners of the Greater Sacramento League, passed almost every down in a Division I playoff opener.

Jeremiah Rosales scored on runs of 14 and 85 yards while Wayshawn Parker had a five-yard scamper along with one of the Herd’s three interceptions of Johnson quarterback Marino Fragata.

Mason Vazquez added a 24-yard run while Parker returned the opening kickoff of the second half for 75 yards and a score.

Elk Grove now moves on to the second round and will play at No. 3 Oak Ridge on Nov. 11.

LineScore        1Q       2Q       3Q       4Q       Final

Johnson (8-4)  0          0          6          6          12

ElkGrove (8-3) 28        6          13        0          47

No. 8 Sheldon 33, No. 9 Lincoln (Stockton) 22

The Huskies all-around player Scott Nixon score four touchdowns in this playoff opener. He was on the receiving end of a 66-yard pass from Jesiah Machado to open the scoring in the first quarter. Devin Green added a 28-yard TD run in the second quarter and it was 12-0 Huskies at halftime.

Midway through the third quarter Green tossed a TD pass to Nixon on a halfback option play, good for 18 yards and a score to make it 18-0. After Lincoln scored late in the third period to make it 18-8, Nixon ran in a four-yard TD for a 24-8 margin with seven minutes left in the contest.

The Trojans pulled to within nine at 25-16 on a Damien Amaru to Kenyon Nelson pass play, but the Huskies drove 90 yards and Nixon scored his fourth touchdown on a nine-yard run with three minutes to go.

The Huskies move on to round two where they face the No. 1 seed, Folsom, on Nov. 11.

LineScore        1Q       2Q       3Q       4Q       Final

Lincoln (6-5)    0          0          8          14        22

Sheldon (8-3)  6          6          6          15        33

Division VI –

No. 5 Bradshaw Christian 29, No. 12 Delhi 6

Pride fullback Mateo Mojico opened the scoring with a 50-yard TD run late in the first quarter. Brandon Burden added a 55-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Burden added a second TD in the third quarter on a 17-yard scamper. He scored a third time on a seven-yard run with a minute to go in the game.

Bradshaw Christian now faces No. 4 Marysville on Nov. 11.

LineScore        1Q       2Q       3Q       4Q       Final

Delhi (4-7)       0          0          0          6          6

Bradshaw (8-2) 7        8          7          7          29

