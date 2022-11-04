All three Elk Grove-area football teams who opened up the Sac-Joaquin Section’s playoffs Friday came away with wins and will advance into the second round of the playoffs. In Division I, Monterey Trail, with a four-seed, drew a first round bye and will open action Nov. 11 at home against Central Catholic in a rematch of last season’s Division II championship game.
Division I –
No. 6 Elk Grove 47, No. 11 Hiram Johnson 12
Elk Grove ran the ball virtually every down while Johnson, the co-winners of the Greater Sacramento League, passed almost every down in a Division I playoff opener.
Jeremiah Rosales scored on runs of 14 and 85 yards while Wayshawn Parker had a five-yard scamper along with one of the Herd’s three interceptions of Johnson quarterback Marino Fragata.
Mason Vazquez added a 24-yard run while Parker returned the opening kickoff of the second half for 75 yards and a score.
Elk Grove now moves on to the second round and will play at No. 3 Oak Ridge on Nov. 11.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Johnson (8-4) 0 0 6 6 12
ElkGrove (8-3) 28 6 13 0 47
No. 8 Sheldon 33, No. 9 Lincoln (Stockton) 22
The Huskies all-around player Scott Nixon score four touchdowns in this playoff opener. He was on the receiving end of a 66-yard pass from Jesiah Machado to open the scoring in the first quarter. Devin Green added a 28-yard TD run in the second quarter and it was 12-0 Huskies at halftime.
Midway through the third quarter Green tossed a TD pass to Nixon on a halfback option play, good for 18 yards and a score to make it 18-0. After Lincoln scored late in the third period to make it 18-8, Nixon ran in a four-yard TD for a 24-8 margin with seven minutes left in the contest.
The Trojans pulled to within nine at 25-16 on a Damien Amaru to Kenyon Nelson pass play, but the Huskies drove 90 yards and Nixon scored his fourth touchdown on a nine-yard run with three minutes to go.
The Huskies move on to round two where they face the No. 1 seed, Folsom, on Nov. 11.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Lincoln (6-5) 0 0 8 14 22
Sheldon (8-3) 6 6 6 15 33
Division VI –
No. 5 Bradshaw Christian 29, No. 12 Delhi 6
Pride fullback Mateo Mojico opened the scoring with a 50-yard TD run late in the first quarter. Brandon Burden added a 55-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Burden added a second TD in the third quarter on a 17-yard scamper. He scored a third time on a seven-yard run with a minute to go in the game.
Bradshaw Christian now faces No. 4 Marysville on Nov. 11.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Delhi (4-7) 0 0 0 6 6
Bradshaw (8-2) 7 8 7 7 29
