The Sac-Joaquin Section released its playoff brackets for the 2022 girls softball championships on Friday with Delta League champion Sheldon seeded number one in Division I. In all, five EGUSD teams qualified; Pleasant Grove and Franklin in Division I, Elk Grove and Laguna Creek in Division II.
The first round games will be played Tuesday, May 17 at the campuses of the higher seeded school.
The Huskies (23-5) will host No. 16 seed Johnson at 4 p.m. at Truesdale Field. Pleasant Grove (15-11) was awarded a seven seed and will host No. 10 Enochs. Also, in Division I, Franklin (12-15) a nine-seed, will travel to No. 8 Gregori. Should the Wildcats win, it’s likely they’ll face Sheldon in the second round, on Thursday, May 19.
In Division II, the Section awarded Del Oro the number one seed and they will open against 16 seeded Laguna Creek (11-15). No. 2 is St. Francis (23-3), Delta League runnerups, who will host No. 15 Cordova. Elk Grove (19-6-1) has the three-seed and will host No. 14 Atwater.
For the first time in quite a while the softball playoffs will be single elimination all the way through the championship games. For the first time, all Section winners and runner-ups will continue into the CIF Nor Cal Championships.
Division I Track & Field Results
The St. Mary’s women and the Davis men’s track and field squads won the Sac- Joaquin Section’s Division I championships which wrapped up Friday at Oak Ridge High School.
The highest finish by the EGUSD schools were the Elk Grove girls (fifth) and Cosumnes Oaks boys (tied for seventh).
Some of the top individual performances in the men’s competition were Sheldon’s Kyle Towne, second in the 800 meters (1:57.33), Stephen Dahdouh of Pleasant Grove, first in the 300 meter hurdles (39.53) and third in the 110 meter hurdles (15.54), the Cosumnes Oaks 4x100 meter relay team of Nieko McCauley, Elias Weathers, Andrew Bishop and Lehman Benson placed first with a time of 43.13 seconds. Pleasant Grove’s Alex Verdoorn won the pole vault competition with a leap of 15 feet.
In the women’s events, Sharon Smith of Elk Grove placed fourth in the 100 meters, but by .61 of a second behind the winner. In the 200 meters she was second with a time of 25.65. Teammate Janae Heffernan was third in the 400 meters (59.06) and second in the long jump (17-11.5). The Elk Grove relay teams both finished fourth in the 4x100 and the 4x400 meters.
Pleasant Grove’s Favour Iyasere was second in the high jump (5-2.0).
Anyone who finished in the top eight of this meet has qualified for the Section Masters Track and Field Meet, May 20 and 21 at Davis H.S.
Womens Varsity Team Standings
1. St Mary’s 69
2. Whitney 56
3. St Francis 49
4. Oak Ridge 48
5. Elk Grove 47
6. Rocklin 34
7. Lincoln (S) 30
8. Del Oro 28
9. Folsom 23
9. Granite Bay 23
11. Davis 21
12. Lodi 16
12. Tracy 16
14. Franklin (EG) 15
15. Pleasant Gr. 14
16. Cos.Oaks 12
17. Sheldon 5
Mens Varsity Team Results
1. Davis 86
2. Rocklin 53
3. Whitney 49
4. Jesuit 43
5. Oak Ridge 36
5. St Mary’s 36
7. Merrill West 32
7. Cos Oaks 32
9. Del Oro 31
10. Pleasant Gr. 29
11. Lincoln (S) 23
12. Folsom 19
13. Lodi 18
14. Sheldon 8
15. Tracy 5
16. Tokay 2
17. Franklin (EG) 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.