If there is one offense to watch this season it would have to be the one at Sheldon. Most Delta League teams like to run the ball most of the time, but third-year head coach Chris Nixon likes to throw the ball a bit and this season he definitely has the talent to do so.
The pitch/catch combination of Jesiah Machado to Scott Nixon will be the most potent in perhaps the entire Sac-Joaquin Section. The 6-3 Machado and the 6-1 Nixon definitely have the size and, now in their senior seasons, the experience to cut up defenses all evening long.
“It’s pretty special, I’ve seen these two compete since they came up to my knees,” the elder Nixon said. “They have a great report, and they work well together.”
Last season, Machado showed real accuracy in completing 65 percent of his passes for 2, 480 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Nixon, the youngest of the two Nixon boys who have played for their dad, caught 76 balls for 1,007 yards and 13 touchdowns.
“There are going to be so many other guys to watch offensively,” Coach Nixon continued. “Devin Green, Tyler Lomax, who is a basketball player who does phenomenal things on the football field.”
The Huskies will blend in several sophomores with the seniors and have a little bit of depth in a few positions, as well.
Team Strengths:
Nixon thinks the work ethic of his players, the senior leadership and team chemistry will go a long ways towards making 2022 a successful one.
“The senior leadership is as good as I have coached…Scott, Jesiah, Fareni Fa’anati at fullback and linebacker,” Nixon said. “Their leadership on the field and in the weight room in spring and summer has been outstanding. What we do is hard work. Those guys are true grinders, and it’s a grinder’s jubilee”
There are eight returning starters on offense and seven on defense.
Team Unknowns:
There will be competition for starters on the offensive line and in the defensive backfield.
“There are several guys who will compete for those positions,” Nixon said. “You always wonder how players will deal with adversity, but I’m confident the senior leaders will do an outstanding job.”
On defense Edgar Montes at linebacker and Julian Amituanai at defensive end have graduated and playing in college. Replacing those guys will be tough.
Overall Outlook:
Nixon is one that admits he doesn’t try to look ahead, but plans a drill at a time, a practice at a time, etc. Yet, he seems to have a big level of confidence in the prospects for this season.
“This team is very good about grinding and evaluating its performance and effort each day,” he said. “When that happens, we feel the scoreboard will take care of itself.”
2022 Schedule:
The home opener is against Nixon’s alma mater, Nevada Union, on Aug. 26. They’ll once again take on Christian Brothers and host Acalanes from Lafayette before starting the Delta League season.
“When you look up (Acalanes) you’ll see they have one of the best 4-by-100 relay teams in the state and those guys all play football,” Nixon said. “We play some great teams that are very well coached. The Delta is an incredibly difficult league, and we look forward to the challenge that it presents. We open league at Jesuit on a Saturday afternoon. We know that comes with unique challenges. And the Delta doesn’t get easier from there.”
8/19 at River Valley
8/26 vs. Nevada Union
9/2 at Christian Brothers
9/9 vs. Acalanes (Lafayette)
9/17 at Jesuit (1 p.m.)*
9/23 at Franklin*
9/30 vs. Cosumnes Oaks*
10/7 vs. Elk Grove*
10/14 at Davis*
10/21 BYE
10/28 vs. Pleasant Grove*
*=Delta League game
