There’s probably no girl tougher on the wrestling mat than Loretta Lopez. The Elk Grove High School senior used a fourth-place finish at the CIF Girls Wrestling Championships a year ago to propel herself into the media spotlight. Now, those who follow the sport think Lopez is the best 126-pound wrestler in California.
Only one of our local female wrestlers has ever won the championship belt buckle. Her name is Syria Rhodes. In 2012 the Valley High School senior won the CIF Girls State Championship at 103 pounds. Her coach was Rod Edmiston, now the athletic director for all of the Elk Grove Unified School District. Edmiston recalled Rhodes as being, "one tough girl."
He said in those days the girls wrestling - and there were very few at the time - could take on the boys up to the Divisional rounds and Rhodes was the first girl in the Section's Division II ranks to make it all the way to the championship match. She won the girls Section and the NorCal Regional Championships at 103 pounds in both 2011 and 2012.
Elk Grove's Annika Miles wrestled for a state championship. Last season, the Elk Grove 235-pounder who went unscathed all the way to the state meet dropped a 1-0 decision in the finals to place second.
Lopez might be the next EGUSD female state champion.
In a recent talk with the Citizen, Lopez admitted she knows she’s wearing a bullseye every time she steps onto the mat.
She has been wrestling consistently since eighth grade, inspired by older brother Kevin who was a Herd wrestler.
“I’ve grown up around boys my whole life and I’ve always had a sense of competition and wanting to one-up someone,” Lorretta said. “I haven’t been blind-sided by being a different gender. I’ve always found pride by beating guys. Guys don’t want to lose and when they do it’s a big accomplishment for girls.”
There aren’t any other girls in the Elk Grove wrestling room her weight, in fact there are only seven girls total. So, Loretta practices on guys her size most of the time.
“I give it my all in my matches and stay hungry for it,” she said.
The wrestling post-season won’t start until February, so between now and then Lopez will spend almost every weekend trying to win gold medals at the different tournaments around the region. She’s already placed first at the Folsom Girls Invitational a week ago.
When she isn’t in the classroom, Lopez is staying in shape by running every morning, working out with the team after school and then joining her brother for running or other workouts in the evening. That’s the life of a wrestler to stay at their weight and to stay in the very best shape.
“I’m so excited to be giving it my all and try to win State this year,” Lopez said. “I am ranked one right now, but it’s only a number right now and I’m looking to finalize it.”
Herd wins Righetti tourney
Elk Grove’s boys wrestling squad grabbed the team championship Dec. 3 at the Old Dutch Classic at Righetti High School. Clovis East was second and Righetti placed third.
Individually, Alex Portugal placed first at 106 pounds with a pinfall over Diego Barajas of St. Francis in 5:22. Octavio Negrete won the 120-pound weight class by pinning Brandon Gamino of Sanger in 1:11 in the championship match.
At 126 pounds, Josiah Sandoval pinned David Gonzales of Sanger in 2:51 to win that classification. Julius Soto won the 138 weight group by pinning Nasir Wilcox of Independence (Bakersfield) in 3:35.
Nolan Frank wrestled in the 285-pound group and won the tournament by pinning Forrest Johnson of Garza in 5:59.
Bryce Camara was the runnerup at 145 pounds. Alex Heidi placed sixth at 152 pounds, while Josh Heidi was sixth at 132 pounds.
Jeremiah Rosales was fourth at 160 pounds.
The Mettler is Saturday
Elk Grove will host the Curt Mettler Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Cartwright Gym. The tournament memorializes the school’s first wrestling coach.
Matches get underway at 9 a.m. Mats are placed in both the gym and next door in the Herd Wrestling Room.
Head coach Pat Coffing will welcome 19 teams this year including Bellarmine from San Jose, Carson City from Nevada and Clovis East. Local schools competing at the Mettler include Pleasant Grove, Sheldon and Liberty Ranch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.