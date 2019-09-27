With one school left with an undefeated overall record and three teams with just one loss, tonight’s games feature a handful of high-profile matchups.
Cosumnes Oaks, which has won four straight including its Delta League opener against Sheldon last week, will see if it can keep its hot streak going against equally hot Pleasant Grove, which owns a 4-0 record.
The Eagles are also 1-0 in league, after defeating Franklin last week.
The Elk Grove Thundering Herd is the third team to own a 1-0 Delta League record, having defeated Davis last week. The Thundering Herd will take on Sheldon tonight at home and enter the game with a 3-1 record.
After a bye week, Monterey Trail will jump back in the mix as it travels to Lancaster today to take on Paraclete.
The Mustangs are 3-1, losing their last game in a nail-biter against Cosumnes Oaks and will try to get back in the win column against the 3-2 Spirits.
