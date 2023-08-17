The Sac-Joaquin Section announced Thursday that 70 of its member high schools will be fielding a girls flag football team this fall, the first season CIF has sanctioned the sport. Also, Section officials announced this fall’s football post-season participants will know prior to the start of the regular season, which begins Aug. 18, which Divisional bracket they will be in should they qualify for the playoffs.
The meeting for members of the media was held in the Section’s new Elk Grove offices at 9245 Laguna Springs Drive. The Section sold its long-time location in Lodi earlier this year and over the summer moved to Elk Grove. They purchased office space at 9381 E. Stockton Blvd., but it is undergoing renovation at this time. The Laguna Springs location is a temporary one for Section Commissioner Michael Garrison and his staff until sometime early next year.
In the hour-long presentation Garrison and assistant commissioner Will DeBoard went through a litany of changes and alterations of rules and the like for the coming sports year in this portion of California. The Sac-Joaquin Section is geographically one of the largest in the state with member schools from Fairfield on the west to Sierra Nevada foothill communities on the east and from Sutter and Marysville on the north to Merced and Hilmar on the south. They oversee and regulate interscholastic sports and run the post-season championships. The 10 Sections of CIF then collaborate on Northern California and Southern California regional tournaments and, in almost all sports, a state championship.
Garrison on Thursday introduced the newest assistant Section commissioner, Jeff Lorenson. He was the athletic director at Davis High School since 2014 and prior to that coached at Esparto High School. He joins DeBoard as assistant commissioners. Jason Feuerbach is associate commissioner of the Section.
The biggest time consumer for Section officials right now is muddling through the piles of transfer applications sent in by member schools. DeBoard said of Thursday they received 663 requests from student/athletes wanting to change schools and continue to play sports. He said they’ve ruled on 550 thus far.
“If there is no pre-enrollment contact, no recruiting gone on whatsoever, nothing shaky out there and they move residence and it’s a valid change of residence, that’s approved right away,” DeBoard said.
The Section requires the family of the student to provide proof they no longer live in the former location and proof they now live in an area within the new school’s boundaries, he added. Some hardship cases may also be considered, particularly in parental custody situations.
“If they transfer without moving the first transfer is they sit out 30-days or half the (varsity) season, they can play JV…any transfer after that they receive no varsity eligibility for the entire season for any sport played in the last 12 months,” DeBoard added.
Earlier this week the Section approved Wayshawn Parker’s transfer from Elk Grove to Grant for this season, his senior year. The talented all-around player had submitted proof of change of residence. It’s Parker’s second transfer, starting his high school play at Rosemont.
At the meeting Section officials confirmed the transfer of senior running back Devin Green from Sheldon to Grant was, “under review.” Videos shared on social media and shared with the Citizen showed Green in the Grant locker room in April this year while still being enrolled at Sheldon. When asked if Section officials were investigating possible pre-enrollment contact by Grant coaches with these players all Garrison would say Thursday was, “Any school we have concerns with related to transfers, we have conversations with that school.” Meanwhile Green’s transfer application has not been acted on.
When asked about this, Grant head coach Carl Reed responded via email, “Twin Rivers Unified School District follows all guidelines and CIF procedures with all transfers.”
Locally, Laguna Creek had six football players transfer in this fall, Elk Grove had five. Monterey Trail reported no one transferred in this fall for football.
Seventy of the Section’s high schools will field flag football for girls. They can play up to 28 games this fall. DeBoard said most of the member schools have scheduled games on Tuesdays and Thursdays this season with the Thursday games being a flag football/freshman tackle football doubleheader.
“We have unprecedented first year interest in this sport,” DeBoard remarked.
Elk Grove Unified School District will not field flag football teams this fall, but district athletic director Rod Edmiston told the Citizen recently the nine EGUSD schools will field squads in the fall of 2024. Modesto Unified schools have likewise said they will offer the sport next school year, as well.
The girls will play on fields 40 yards wide by 80 yards long. There will be two divisions of play this fall and the top three in each league will qualify for the playoffs.
DeBoard admitted one of the most frequent questions he and others in the Section office have had this summer was from football coaches and athletic directors asking which division of competition their schools would be placed come the post-season for tackle football. Section officials have decided to place each team at the beginning of the season into one of seven divisions determined by the school’s number of enrollees.
In the past, teams that won its league could actually “play up” one division come the playoffs. For example, Division II school Elk Grove won the Delta League in 2022 and was moved up to Division I for the post-season.
This season the Elk Grove-area schools in Division I will be Pleasant Grove, Franklin, Sheldon, Cosumnes Oaks and Monterey Trail. Laguna Creek and Elk Grove will compete in Division II, if they make the playoffs. Florin and Valley are Division V schools and Bradshaw Christian will compete in Division VI.
DeBoard added that the Section will continue its “continued success” standards whereby teams which have a track record of championships in a particular sport will be moved up one, and sometimes, two divisions. The biggest example of this in tackle football is Central Catholic in Modesto. A school of 379 students, they’ll compete this season in Division I. in 2021 they won the Division II championship and last year made it to the semi-final round in Division I.
St. Mary’s of Stockton, with 827 students, will compete in Division II.
Those teams may move down to its original Division should they finish short of the semi-final round two years in a row or if they do not make the playoffs at all one season.
Division VII schools have been divided in two; Division 7A and Division 7B. The champion of those two divisions will play each other to determine which team will advance to the CIF NorCal Championship game.
Girls volleyball season is served up Monday with the Peter J. Saco Foundation Games. The games do not count towards the regular season’s won-loss record and proceeds from the gate admissions are deposited into the Dale Lacky Scholarship fund.
At the end of the academic year each league will designate one male athlete and one female athlete from each sport as its Lacky Scholarship winner.
The area Foundation games on Aug. 21 will be Monterey Trail vs. Bradshaw Christian, Kennedy vs. Elk Grove and Capital Christian vs. Sheldon.
This season the Foundation games in boys and girls basketball will be played Nov. 15.
Section officials announced this will be the first season that the State CIF will host a team tennis state championship match. Baseball and softball will remain regional-only championships.
