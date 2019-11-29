The 36th annual Optimist High School Girls’ Volleyball All Star games are set for Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. It will be held at Capital Christian High School, 9470 Micron Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95827. The Small Schools match will start at 1 p.m. The Large Schools’ match will start immediately following the Small Schools’ match. General admission is $10; Seniors (65+) $8; Students/Coaches/Club Directors $5; kids under 12 $3, and kids under five are free.
On the Large Schools’ south team, Haley Burdo, Ramonni Cook and Ella Nerli of Cosumnes Oaks were selected. Also selected were Marie Amituanai of Laguna Creek, Zharia Cato of Monterey Trail and Caleigh Cookson and Sophie Snobar of Pleasant Grove.
The Large Schools’ south team is coached by Dave Amituanai from Laguna Creek High School, Lisa Fowkes and Nicole Burdo from Cosumnes Oaks High School, and Alynn Wright from St. Francis High School.
The Small Schools’ north team is coached by Chrys Dudek from Nevada Union High School, and assisted by Brad Keethe from Nevada Union High School. The Small Schools south team is coached by Devin Elmore from Mira Loma High School and Kalani Panangana from El Dorado High School. The Large Schools’ north team is coached by Kristine Spencer from Inderkum High School.
The Optimist girls’ volleyball coordinator is John Grix from Rio Americano High School. The assistant coordinator is Matt MacDonald from Bear River High School.
Immediately following the first match, the awards ceremony will include the induction of Coach Alynn Wright into the Optimist Hall of Fame.
