Two teams will be playing for all the marbles, and that quest begins tonight for one of them.
The Elk Grove Thundering Herd will play Whitney tonight at 7 at Hughes Stadium at Sacramento City College while Monterey Trail, which is playing in its second consecutive Sac-Joaquin Section Championship game, will take on Oak Ridge Saturday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m.
The Thundering Herd is seeded sixth while Whitney is seeded ninth in the D II playoffs.
The Mustangs, meanwhile, are the fifth seed in the D I bracket and are taking on second seed Oak Ridge.
Elk Grove last played in the section title game in 2015, when it took on eventual champion Folsom.
The Mustangs, who are aiming to win the first football section title in school history, played Folsom in the section championship game last year, finishing as the runner-up.
