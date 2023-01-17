(Stockton) – A standing-room-only crowd of high school administrators and athletic directors packed into a banquet room Tuesday morning to peruse the initial proposal of league realignment presented by the Sac-Joaquin Section. The idea, shown to the public for the first time by Section officials, would be initiated in the fall of 2024 and stay intact through 2028.
The plan calls for the Delta League to be made up of seven of the nine Elk Grove Unified high schools. During basketball season only, Capital Christian would join the Delta League making it an eight-team group. Monterey Trail and Laguna Creek would be moved out of the Metro Conference and join Elk Grove, Franklin, Pleasant Grove, Cosumnes Oaks and Sheldon in the Delta.
The other two EGUSD high schools, Florin and Valley, would remain in the Greater Sacramento League along with Foothill, Hiram Johnson, Natomas and West Campus. In this new proposal, Burbank would join the GSL along with Rio Linda to make it an eight-team league, as well.
This proposal also recommends current Delta League members Davis and St.Francis/Jesuit to be a part of the Sierra Foothill League alongside Del Oro, Folsom, Granite Bay, Oak Ridge, Rocklin and Whitney.
The Delta and the Sierra Foothill would be the only two Division I leagues in the north part of the Section.
Interestingly, the Section’s proposal eliminates the Capital Athletic League. The only two Division II leagues left would be the Capital Valley Conference and the Metro Conference. The CVC would contain Antelope, Bella Vista, Ponderosa, Rio Americano, Roseville, Vista del Lago, West Park and Woodcreek. Metro members would be Cordova (moving over from the GSL), Grant, Inderkum, Kennedy, McClatchy and River City.
Bradshaw Christian would remain a part of the Division V Sierra Valley Conference along with El Dorado, Galt, Liberty Ranch, Rosemont and Union Mine. However, the Section is proposing the addition of Argonaut and Sacramento to the SVC to make it, much like the other leagues, an eight-member conference.
One of the Realignment Committee members is Elk Grove Unified School District Athletic Director Rod Edmiston, who said the day-long session will be repeated at the same site, the Reserve at Spanos Park, on Feb. 7.
“There will be public comment in the morning for everybody to express their likes, dislikes, concerns and there will be another workshop in the afternoon,” Edmiston said. “There will be three realignment committee meetings, possibly a fourth one before a vote for a recommendation to be sent to the (Section’s) Board of Managers.”
In the southern part of the Section, there’s just one Division I league, the Tri-City Athletic League in which Edison and Manteca would be brought in to join Lincoln of Stockton, Lodi, St. Mary’s, Tracy, and in basketball only, Modesto Christian.
The last league realignment in this Section was in 2018. Typically, it’s done every four years to ensure competitive balance, but the 2020 pandemic pushed this task back two years.
