Pleasant Grove ends Granite Bay's six-year string by eight shots
Section Champions!
For the first time in school history, Pleasant Grove's girls golf team has won the Sac-Joaquin Section's Division I championship. They did so Tuesday at Timber Creek Golf Club in Roseville by eight strokes over six-time defending D-I champion, Granite Bay.
Lodi finished in third place. Franklin finished seventh with 480 strokes. The top six teams and nine individuals who are not on those six teams will advance to next Monday's Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Championship at The Reserve at Spanos Park. It begins with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Pleasant Grove sophomore Alaythia Hinds finished in a tie with Oak Ridge's Haley Wong for top individual honors with a three-under-par 69.
Five times since 2009 the Eagles have finished second in this event, including last season when they did go as far as the CIF NorCal Tournament.
The top three teams and four individuals at the Section Masters will qualify for the NorCal Tournament on Nov. 7 at Berkeley Country Club.
Top Team Scores - SJS Div. I:
Pleasant Grove 379*
Granite Bay 387*
Lodi 393*
Oak Ridge 396*
Folsom 428*
St. Francis 450*
Franklin 480
*=qualifies for Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Championship
Top 10 Individual Scores SJS Div. I:
Alaythia Hinds (PG) 69 (-3)
Haley Wong (OR) 69 (-3)
Ellie Bushnell (GB) 70 (-2)
Amelia Garibaldi (L) 70 (-2)
Lexi Booras (R) 72 (E)
Tavia Burgess (GB) 74 (+2)
Gianna Singh (PG) 76 (+4)
Reese Koenig (L) 76 (+4)
Hannah Kamara (PG) 77 (+5)
Lauren Pierce (GB) 77 (+5)
Alyssa Quilao (PG) 78 (+6)
Other local golfers:
Petra Yee (PG) 79 (+7)
Sophie Cook (PG) 82 (+10)
Jahzara Vang (CO) 85 (+13)*
Sam Kaur (F) 83 (+11)*
Nuri Kim (F) 87 (+15)*
*=qualifies for Section Masters as an individual golfer.
John Hull
Sports Editor
John Hull has been with the Citizen sports department since 2007. His background is in radio and television then spent 15 years as a media production teacher at Cosumnes River College and Luther Burbank High School, retiring in 2019.
