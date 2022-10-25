The Pleasant Grove girls golf team won the Sac-Joaquin Section's Division I championship Tuesday at Timber Creek Golf Club in Roseville. The Eagles shot a team total 379, eight strokes better than six-time defending champion Granite Bay. They now advance to the Section's Masters Championship next Monday at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton.

The girls (from left) Alyssa Quilao, Gianna Singh, Hannah Camara, Sophie Cook, Petra Yee and Alaythia Hinds, who was the medalist at -3 69.