In their first meeting since the 2019 Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoffs, the Monterey Trail Mustangs succumbed to a big offensive night by Folsom and ended up falling 56-14 as they hosted the football season opener.
While the first quarter yielded a close score (7-6 Folsom), the Mustangs saw Folsom score four times in the second quarter. With the Mustangs held scoreless in the second half, Folsom came away with the win.
The Mustangs scored late in the first quarter on a touchdown run by Ali Collier to come within 7-6 after they missed the PAT. Folsom added its second touchdown at the start of the second quarter, however, and pulled away further with a one-yard run for a touchdown for a 21-6 lead after the PAT.
Tayshaun Evans recovered a Folsom fumble and returned it eight yards for a touchdown and the Mustangs would end up coming within 21-14 as a result.
Before halftime, however, the Bulldogs would score twice more on touchdown passes by Tyler Tremain, resulting in their 35-14 lead at the half.
Folsom scored twice more in the third quarter and its final touchdown in the fourth.
Ronnie Brutus led the Mustangs in rushing yards with 85; Daelin Ellis added 26 and Collier ran for 25 yards including his touchdown. Mustang quarterback Frank Arcuri completed two of five passes for seven yards. Melikai Red had five tackles and a sack for the Mustangs while Evans added a sack and three tackles in addition to his fumble recovery.
Tremain threw for five touchdowns and 188 total yards; Justin Arnaz, Tremain and Donovan Maxey-Parler each rushed for a touchdown while Rico Flores, Jr. (two) Greco Carrillo, DJ Brown and Lucas Wolfe all had touchdown receptions for the Bulldogs.
Monterey Trail will try to bounce back on the road against Cosumnes Oaks tonight at 7:15 in their second game of the season.
