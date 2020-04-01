For the Cosumnes Oaks varsity baseball team, this season was supposed to be a rebirth.
After finishing last season tied for last place in the Delta League with a 7-21 overall record, including a 4-14 mark in league competition, Wolfpack head coach Mark Gwerder and his bunch were excited to get going this spring. The team had been putting in the work leading up to the start of this season, training and preparing for what they had hoped would be a big time turnaround. With 13 players returning from last year’s squad, the experience was there. It was just about putting it all together.
“Our team came back this year much more mature,” Gwerder said. “They were ready to compete at a higher level. You could see it. All the coaches saw it. We were really excited for this season.”
But, of course, the coronavirus outbreak put a damper on all their excitement, along with all area teams due to the region-wide shutdown of school athletics. Cosumnes Oaks had their sights set on a remarkable feat, going from last place to first place in the Delta League in one year’s time. Although a tall task, Gwerder was confident in what he’d seen coming into the season and through their first three games prior to the halting of play. The Wolfpack were 1-0-2 prior to the shutdown.
“We really felt with the group that we have, that we could do that,” he said. “Our goal was to win each game one at a time. Win that game then go to the next one. Needless to say with everything going on, the kids are pretty disappointed right now, obviously.”
Although the potential cancellation of all athletic and academic activities for the remainder of the school year is currently staring his team in the face, Gwerder hearkened back to the maturity his team has shown this year.
“They’re disappointed, but they understand that this is bigger than baseball,” he said. “The one thing about this group of kids is that they are good kids. They’re good in the classroom. We’re just trying to focus on what we can control.”
The Wolfpack were looking forward to seeing how far their talented one-two punch on the mound this season would take them, in senior right-hander Cameron Walty and junior righty Steven Brooks. Junior shortstop and lead-off hitter Elvin Delic, along with junior catcher and team captain John Sheehan were expected to fill prominent roles for the team as well.
With seven seniors on the roster this season, Gwerder is hoping that the season isn’t a complete wash as he feels for his players that may be unable to finish their high school playing career the way they wanted.
“My heart goes out to them,” Gwerder said. “They put so much work in from last year to this year. They put in the work in the gym in the offseason, lifting at 5:30 or 6 a.m. to get stronger. I know how hard they worked. They love the game and they want to be out there.”
