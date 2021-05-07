While Northern California sections are seeing limited section championships in their future, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) announced April 28 that Southern California Regional Championship events will be offered in baseball, basketball, golf, soccer, softball, tennis, and boys volleyball.
As has been the case throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the CIF said in the press release that it will have to be flexible and will be prepared to adjust the remaining championship schedules as necessary as completing CIF Section Championships is a priority.
With only two of the six Northern California Region Sections offering Championships at this time (Central Coast Section and Oakland Section), the CIF noted it is not feasible to conduct Northern California Regional Championships. Also, due to the limited number of Sections in Northern California conducting championships, coupled with potential logistical or travel issues, the State CIF said it will not be hosting state championships in swim and dive, track and field, and wrestling.
As conditions improve through the remainder of the 2020-21 school year, the CIF noted it is hopeful for a full return in August to education-based athletics.
