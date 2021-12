Saturday the Elk Grove Police Department joined forces with Cosumnes Oaks' soccer programs for a new toy drive. Admission to the four girls soccer games was a new toy which the police along with CSD firemen will deliver to some 95 homes in Elk Grove on Dec. 18. Collecting toys this morning were (from left) Community Service officer Nadia Palazzola, EGPD officer Kristie Buzzini, Cosumnes Oaks girls soccer coach Emmanuel Vega, Pleasant Grove JV soccer coach R.J. Moorhead and Community Service officer Gabriela Gonzalez.