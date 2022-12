On Saturday, Sheldon High School retired the No. 4 basketball uniform number of Dakari Allen, a 2013 graduate of the school. Allen played collegiately at San Diego State where in his senior year (2016–17), he became a full-fledged starter, being the team's only player to start all 33 games. He averaged 8.3 points per game to go along with 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 28.2 minutes. At the end of the season in 2017, the league's head coaches named Allen the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year due to his tenacious defense, as evidenced by his 39 steals, 29 blocks, and 85 defensive rebounds that season. Allen played five seasons in the NBA’s G-League.