The San Jose Sharks announced Aug. 31 that several players in the organization have been assigned to European clubs.
Goaltender Josef Korenar, who appeared in 33 games last season for the Sharks American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, has been loaned to HC Ocelári Trinec of the Czech Extraliga, the top tier of Czech ice hockey. He will be coached by former San Jose Sharks draft pick Vaclav Varada. He is expected to return to San Jose for training camp.
Center Fredrik Handemark, signed by San Jose as a free agent in May 2020, has been loaned to Malmo of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). Malmo’s captain for each of the last three seasons, Handemark led the SHL in face-off percentage (61.5%) and in total faceoffs taken (1,029), finished 10th in points (38) and was tied for 11th in assists (24) in 52 games. He is expected to return to San Jose for training camp.
Forward Timur Ibragimov has been loaned to TPS of the Finnish League (Liiga). He was drafted by San Jose in the sixth round (164th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft and spent the 2019-20 season with SKA-Neva St. Petersburg of the Vysshaya Hokkeinaya Liga (VHL), the second highest level of Russian hockey.
Forward Jonathan Dahlen remains on loan to Timra of the Allsvenskan, Sweden’s second-highest professional league. He was named the Allsvenskan MVP in 2019-20 after recording 77 points (36 goals, 41 assists) in 51 games, and led the league in goals.
San Jose Barracuda Forward Evan Weinger will join Ibragimov on loan to TPS of the Finnish League. He finished second on the Barracuda in plus/minus last season (+12) and re-signed with San Jose (AHL) in July 2020. He is expected to return to San Jose for training camp (AHL).
Barracuda Forward Krystof Hrabik has been loaned to Bílí Tygri Liberec of the Czech Extraliga. Hrabik ranked third on Tri-City (WHL) in goals (14) in 42 games during 2019-20. The captain of his junior squad, Hrabik signed with the Barracuda in October 2019.
In addition, the following Sharks prospects are also still skating in training camp with their respective European clubs: Defenseman Santeri Hatakka (Ilves-Finland), Forwards Yegor Spiridonov and Emil Galimov (SKA-St. Petersburg-Russia).
– Ben Gurrero
