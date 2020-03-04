With less than six minutes to go in their Sac-Joaquin Section Championship against Brookside Christian and trailing by 14 points, Bradshaw Christian’s Jaylen Patterson’s momentum during a play carried him off the court and he landed in a left corner off of the court.
Patterson got back up and limped over to the Pride’s bench, where he rested for about a minute, then re-entered the game.
Despite a fervent scoring effort over the next few minutes, the Pride couldn’t match the Knights, who would outscore the Pride and increase their lead to 65-45.
With less than a minute left, the Pride gave playing minutes to some of their bench players and David Schuhmeier scored at the buzzer to finish as the D 5 runners-up, 69-48, at Golden 1 Center.
Bradshaw Christian was just slightly outscored in the fourth quarter (50 percent field goal percentage compared to 53.3 by the Knights) but Brookside Christian scoring 24 points off of turnovers and adding 15 steals hurt the Pride’s chances to catch up as they looked for a punctuation to their highlight-filled SJS playoff run.
When asked about the Pride’s talent and ability to reach the Section Championship game, Pride head coach Alex Williams credited his players.
“I think it’s on the kids. Their willingness to work hard all the time and fight through adversity. We’ve had a good season. The good thing is we’re not done. We have a chance to go make another run. We keep going no matter what happens. We tell them all the time, there’s going to be adversity, but how you fight through it shows character and they show a lot of character.”
Part of that adversity included Patterson’s obvious pain as he played despite his limp during the waning minutes of the fourth quarter.
“I just felt like it was a once in a lifetime opportunity. It’s a section game, so I felt like I couldn’t just sit down and leave my brothers so I had to go back in their and help them potentially get a dub but obviously we couldn’t do it. I had to leave everything on the court,” Patterson said.
The Pride hustled and scored the first basket of the game but were outscored in the first quarter. However, a Jeremiah Capel three-pointer ended the quarter to pull with 16-11 of the Knights.
Bradshaw Christian tied the score on a basket by Javion Cooper with 3:09 left in the second quarter for a 21-21 game, but the Knights then scored the rest of the points for the half with a 12-0 scoring run.
Although the Pride’s only lead was in the first quarter and lasted for two minutes and thirty-three seconds, they never trailed by an unmanageable amount until the final minutes of the game.
Brookside Christian led 33-21 at halftime and 51-35 after the third quarter.
With the title on the line, the Pride worked to stop the Knights’ Geronimo De La Rosa, who would lead all scorers with 27 points, and Lawrence Hillery III, went nine for 17 in field goal attempts and was the second-highest scorer in the game with 20 points.
“They’re well-coached, 15 [De La Rosa], 23 [Hillery], (20 Franlys Arias), just all the guys. They do a good job. 15’s obviously a legit basketball player. They have two bigs and they rebounded well and we struggled to box out a little bit,” Williams said. “We made a good run in the second quarter we got it tied up and I think we just turned the ball over a lot and that hurt us.”
After the game when the CIF handed out runner-up patches to the Pride, Williams’ name was called for him to accept the second place plaque for the tournament.
Instead, Williams told Patterson to accept the plaque in his place.
“He just said, ‘J go get it’and I said, ‘are you sure, Coach?’ and he said, ‘yeah, you had a hell of a game, go get it’ so I went up and got it,” Patterson said.
Patterson led the Pride with a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, Cooper added eight points, and Ethan Patterson and Schuhmeier both scored seven to round out the Pride’s scoring leaders.
The Pride and Kinghts both grabbed 42 total rebounds apiece, with Cooper tying Patterson with 11 rebounds to lead the Pride.
The Pride, who were the second seed in the D 5 tournament, found out March 1 that they earned the second seed in the Nor Cal D 5 bracket of the CIF State Basketball Championships and were matched up against 15th seed Los Molinos for the first round of the tournament, which was played March 3.
The winner of that game will go on to play the second round on March 5 at 7 p.m.
