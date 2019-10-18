Sacramento Republic FC invite the Sacramento community and soccer fans to join the team’s ownership, regional leaders, and special guests for a celebration event on Monday, Oct. 21 beginning at 4:00 p.m.

This free, open-to-the-public event will feature family-friendly fun and games, a beer garden, food trucks, prizes & giveaways, with live entertainment to cap off an extraordinary day in Sacramento history. Commemorative merchandise will be available for purchase. Special guests and entertainment will be announced.