Sacramento Republic FC invite the Sacramento community and soccer fans to join the team’s ownership, regional leaders, and special guests for a celebration event on Monday, Oct. 21 beginning at 4:00 p.m.
This free, open-to-the-public event will feature family-friendly fun and games, a beer garden, food trucks, prizes & giveaways, with live entertainment to cap off an extraordinary day in Sacramento history. Commemorative merchandise will be available for purchase. Special guests and entertainment will be announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.