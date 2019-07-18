Hayden Partain’s first-half strike lifted Sacramento Republic FC to a 1-0 win at home over Portland Timbers 2 in front of a sold-out crowd at Papa Murphy’s Park on Saturday night.
The 24-year-old midfielder scored his second goal of the season on a cross from teammate Juan Barahona in the 41st minute. Barahona, making his first start since signing with the club in May, whipped a ball into the box that Partain chested down before firing a left-footed effort past Jake Leeker that would prove to be the game-winner.
Portland pressed for the equalizer in the second half, forcing Sacramento’s Josh Cohen to make a diving save at his near post in the 56th minute to deny Brayan Hurtado. Defender Matt Mahoney then made a goal-line save three minutes later to ensure that Republic FC left with all three points.
The win moves the Indomitable Club up to 26 points and the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings with 17 games played in the season. Up next for Republic FC is an international friendly on Tuesday, July 16, against the U-20s of Liga MX’s Club America. The team then resumes league play with a visit to Rio Grande Vally Toros FC on Saturday, July 20.
In other Republic FC news, SRFC is partnering with Wide Open Walls for a second consecutive year to host ‘Paint the Park’ on Aug. 7.
Sacramento Republic FC is partnering with Wide Open Walls to host ‘Paint the Park’ at Papa Murphy’s Park during the club’s match against Las Vegas Lights FC on Aug. 7. The second annual event celebrates Sacramento art and brings together local artists to paint their designs at Republic FC’s stadium.
“We’re excited to partner again with Wide Open Walls to bring back Paint the Park for a second consecutive year,” said Ben Gumpert, Republic FC President and COO. “Art has been interwoven into the fabric of this club since our beginning, and this event is a great opportunity to showcase our diverse and growing local art community and its role in developing Sacramento into one of America’s top cities.”
“Republic FC has long been a champion of local artists and we’re thrilled to partner on Paint the Park once again,” said Wide Open Walls founder David Sobon. “By highlighting rising Sacramento artists and their art to a vast audience of soccer fans, they are speaking directly to our festival’s mission of art for all.”
Applications to participate in the Paint the Park contest are open to the public and interested artists can submit their design concepts online at SacRepublicFC.com/paint-the-park by the deadline of July 24.
Ten artists will be selected to paint their designs on wooden panels that will be displayed at Papa Murphy’s Park during Republic FC’s Aug. 7 match. All selected artists will also receive four tickets for that night’s match to share with friends and family.
A panel of judges including Wide Open Walls founder David Sobon will select the top three designs and fans will have the chance to vote for their favorite artwork. The winning artist will receive a $1,000 cash prize and be prequalified to participate in the 2020 edition of Wide Open Walls.
Paint the Park continues Republic FC’s history of collaborating with Sacramento artists. For the past four seasons, the club has partnered with David Garibaldi, Raphael Delgado, Maren Conrad and Lin Fei Fei to design exclusive season ticket holder scarves, as well as partnering with emerging artists to design team merchandise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.