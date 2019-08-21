Cameron Iwasa netted a goal and provided an assist on the evening he tied the all-time club record in appearances (104) as Republic FC cruised past Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 4-0.
Iwasa, who made his 104th career appearance for the Indomitable Club, is now tied with Emrah Klimenta and will likely pass the former Republic FC defender following the next match.
After a back-and-forth opening ten minutes, the Republic FC offense ignited. Jaime Villarreal played a give-and-go to Keven Aleman who delicately returned a perfectly weighted ball back to a sprinting Villarreal. The former LA Galaxy midfielder, while barreling through the heart of the Switchbacks backline, collected the ball at his feet and tucked his shot inside the far post for a first-half SRFC lead.
In the second half, the boys in Old Glory Red picked up where they left off. Hayden Partain hit a free kick from outside the box in the 49th minute that dipped toward the bottom left corner before goalkeeper Abraham Rodriguez made a magnificent diving save. Just over five minutes later, Partain’s long range effort from a dead ball free kick was just wide of the target by a few inches.
Republic FC would finally double its lead in the 57th minute when Juan Barahona rifled a cross in from the far left wing that found the feet of Iwasa. The Sacramento native kept his composure under heavy defensive pressure and picked out newcomer Thomas Enevoldsen sprinting into space. The Danish striker, who was making his debut after joining the club this week, capitalized on his opportunity by firing a low, left footed shot past Rodriguez for his first career Republic FC goal.
Enevoldsen doubled his tally only three minutes later following a poorly played clearance from the Switchbacks goalkeeper. Rodriguez attempted to clear the ball into the center of the pitch and directly to the foot of Enevoldsen who punished the Colorado Springs keeper with a shot that slipped right through Rodriguez’s hands and slowly trickled into the back of the net.
Fifteen minutes later, Sacramento’s all-time leading goal scorer notched his 11th goal of the season off a sublime team play. Enevoldsen, from virtually midfield, saw a surging Aleman headed straight for the box and delivered an ideal lob pass to the Republic FC midfielder. Aleman shouldered the ball and without it landing on the pitch, flicked a perfect pass on to Iwasa who with volleyed the ball into the top right corner to make it 4-0 and issue the final blow.
Goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth, also making his debut for Republic FC on the night, kept the clean sheet alive with four saves, including a massive save in the 86th minute to preserve the shutout. Republic FC has now matched its clean sheet tally from all of last season (12) with 11 matches to play.
Next up for Republic FC is a Friday night showdown on Aug. 23 against Western Conference leaders Phoenix Rising FC in Arizona.
