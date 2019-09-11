Thomas Enevoldsen scored his second consecutive brace at home as Republic FC defeated Tacoma Defiance 3-0 at Papa Murphy’s Park on Sept. 7.
With the win, Simon Elliott’s men climbed up to sixth place in the Western Conference standings with 37 points from 26 matches. Republic FC is now just three points behind fourth-placed Austin Bold FC with a game in hand. The Indomitable Club will have a chance to gain ground on the Texan side as Austin is their opponent on Wednesday night.
Thomas Enevoldsen opened the scoring in the 13th minute after calmly brushing home a Jordan McCrary cross to put the home side again. McCrary surged down the right flank with possession before firing a right-footed ball into the box that found a wide open Enevoldsen directly in front of goal.
The Danish striker was involved again as Republic FC doubled their lead on the cusp of halftime. Enevoldsen slid a pass between two Tacoma defenders at the top of the box to Cameron Iwasa who rifled a left-footed shot on his first touch toward the far corner to beat the Tacoma goalkeeper.
Republic FC put the game out of reach in the 75th minute when Jaime Villarreal flicked a perfectly weighted through ball to Iwasa in the box. The Sacramento native selflessly picked out a wide open Enevoldsen who powered his shot into the top of the netting for the 3-0 lead. The goal was Enevoldsen’s second brace in as many home matches since joining SRFC in mid-August, while the assist was Iwasa’s team-leading fifth of the year.
The Indomitable Club continue their three-game run in eight days when the team travels to Texas midweek to take on Austin Bold on Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m.
The quick turnaround continues for the team in Old Glory Red when they host Rio Grande Valley FC Toros on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. for Family Day at Papa Murphy’s Park.
