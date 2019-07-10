Republic FC fell 1-0 to regional rivals Fresno FC at Papa Murphy’s Park on Wednesday night in a hard-fought match that saw two red cards distributed between the two sides.
The back-and-forth clash began with the boys in Old Glory Red carving out a handful of early chances, including a perfectly placed cross from Shannon Gomez that found the forehead of Stefano Bonomo who pushed his header just wide.
Sacramento had its best chance of the night when Hayden Partain curled a right-footed effort from distance that dipped towards the near post and seeped through Cochran’s hands. The shot nearly trickled into the net, but the Fresno shot-stopper was quick to recover and smother the ball before it fully crossed the line.
The match took a turn midway through the second half after referee Dejan Susak issued red cards in the 73rd minute to both Republic FC’s Dekel Keinan and Fresno’s Jaime Chavez after a scuffle between the two.
Less than five minutes after the dual ejections, Fresno midfielder Elijah Martin whipped in a right-footed cross from the left wing that managed to weave between the Republic FC back line and directly to Diego Casillas who buried his header past Josh Cohen to in what would be the eventual game-winner.
Next up for Republic FC is a crucial home match next Saturday, July 13, against the Portland Timbers 2.
