After seeing last week’s match postponed against Oakland Roots due to the Roots’ field at Laney College not being approved for play by the USL and match officials, per a statement released by Oakland on June 19, the Sacramento Republic FC will play its next match Saturday, June 26 at home against Phoenix Rising FC at 8 p.m.
Oakland Roots Soccer Club posted an apology on its website June 19, apologizing to fans and Sacramento Republic FC and its fans, as well, and noting that it will “work to be better and take full responsibility for the errors in preparation.” The two clubs will meet for the first time July 7, instead, at Heart Health Park.
In their last game together, Sacramento Republic FC lost 1-0 to Phoenix Rising.
