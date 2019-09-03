Cameron Iwasa reached another club milestone and scored for a second consecutive game, but it wasn’t enough as Sacramento Republic FC fell 2-1 to Phoenix Rising FC at Casino Arizona Field on Friday night.
Iwasa celebrated his club-record 105th appearance in style by opening the score in just the second minute of play. The Sacramento native cleverly read an errant back pass from Joseph Farrell to his goalkeeper and headed home his 12th goal of the season to give his side an early lead.
Phoenix responded shortly after, as Junior Flemmings picked up a loose ball in the box and unleashed a low, driven effort that deflected off Juan Barahona’s foot and beat an outstretched Bobby Shuttleworth to put things level in the 7th minute.
The home side scored the go-ahead goal in the final minute of the first half after Solomon Asante’s shot from inside the box struck Farrell and redirected into the back of the net.
Republic FC continue their road stand this week when they travel to SoCal to take on LA Galaxy II on Saturday, Aug. 31.
