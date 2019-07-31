New Mexico United’s Daniel Bruce struck with a minute left in the match to give his side a 2-1 win over Sacramento Republic FC in their first visit to Papa Murphy’s Park.
Christopher Wehan put the visitors ahead early after driving into the Republic FC box and unleashing a right-footed curler past an outstretched Rafael Diaz to make it 1-0 with 10 minutes played.
Republic FC responded in the second half with a curling effort of its own. Sam Werner collected a ball out wide and dribbled into the 18-yard before firing off a beautiful left-footed shot into the side net to equalize with a quarter-hour remaining.
Diaz made several big stops throughout the night, including a diving save on a New Mexico United counter attack in the 81st minute, but was ultimately unable to prevent Republic FC from falling to the expansion side.
With a minute left in the match, Bruce stepped up and volleyed a loose ball from 30-yards out that arched perfectly over a diving Diaz and into the net. The wonder goal would prove the game-winner that gave New Mexico all three points in their first visit to Sacramento.
Sacramento Republic FC Academy forward Rafael Jauregui has been called up to the U.S. Under-15 Boys National Team (BNT), the club announced on July 25. Jauregui will represent the U.S. as they compete in the 2019 Concacaf U-15 Boys Championship at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. from Aug. 4-11.
A native of Rancho Cordova, Jauregui currently plays in Republic FC’s U-15 Academy team and is the fourth player from the club’s academy to be called up to a U.S. Youth National Team program this year. The 14-year-old forward, who was also called up to the U-15 BNT last year, recently featured in Republic FC’s international friendly against Club America U-20 that saw them defeat their Mexican rivals 2-0.
This will be the second time the U.S. U-15 Boys’ National Team plays in the Concacaf U-15 Championship following the 2017 edition where they finished second. Drawn into Group B, the U.S. will face Haiti on Aug. 4 at 9 a.m., Guatemala on Aug. 5 at 9 a.m. and Suriname on Aug. 7 at 11 a.m. in the group stage. The U.S.’s games will be streamed by Concacaf and will be open to the public.
