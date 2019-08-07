Stefano Bonomo netted his second brace of the season and Cameron Iwasa reached double-digit goal figures for a second straight year as Sacramento Republic FC defeated San Antonio FC 3-2 at Toyota Field on Saturday night.
Bonomo kicked off a five-goal tale of two halves when he beat his defensive mark at the far post to head home Sam Werner’s corner kick in the 26th minute.
Iwasa then doubled Republic FC’s lead seven minutes as he headed Drew Skundrich’s cross past Matt Cardone in the 33rd minute. The goal was Iwasa’s tenth of the season and marked the second consecutive year—and third overall season out his four with SRFC—that the Sacramento native has netted 10 or more goals.
As the first half drew to a close, Juan Barohana combined beautifully with Werner on the left wing to spring himself free and play a low ball across into the box that Bonomo simply had to tap in to put Republic FC up 3-0 heading into halftime.
San Antonio responded after the break with Jack Barmby firing home a low, driven free kick from just outside the box to make it 3-1 in the 51st minute.
The home side continued to push as the second half wore on and set up a frantic finale when Pecka found space off a San Antonio corner kick to strike a well-placed effort from distance into the back of the net in the fifth minute of stoppage time.
With less than a minute remaining, Rafael Diaz responded with a big save—his seventh of the night—to parry away a powerful shot at the near post and ensure Republic FC came away with all three points from their visit to San Antonio.
The win moves Republic FC up to 30 points and back into the playoff spots with 21 games played. The Indomitable Club return home to take on Las Vegas Lights FC on Wednesday, August 7, at Papa Murphy’s Park.
– Omar Gonzalez
