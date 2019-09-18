Republic FC came from behind to beat Rio Grande Valley FC Toros 2-1 at Papa Murphy’s Park on Sunday afternoon and took one step closer to hosting a postseason match come late-October.
Rio Grande Valley FC managed to strike first in the fifth minute when Nico Lemoine’s close range shot gave the visitors an early lead.
Republic FC equalized in the 18th minute after Charalampos Chantzopoulos weaved a through ball between multiple RGVFC defenders to find Sam Werner in space. The former Stanford Cardinal, in a full sprint, tucked his right footed shot inside the far post to level the score.
The Indomitable Club found the go-ahead goal in the 81st minute when Keven Aleman picked out Dariusz Formella on the far side of the box. The Polish playmaker collected himself and rifled his shot into the top netting to beat goalkeeper Michael Nelson and gift SRFC a 2-1 lead. The goal was Formella’s second in as many games, both match-winners.
Sunday’s win lifted SRFC up to 43 points in the Western Conference through 28 games with six matches remaining.
The Indomitable Club is back on the road for their next match as they take on OKC Energy FC on Sunday, Sept. 22. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. p.t.
