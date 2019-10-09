Thomas Enevoldsen found the back of the net for the third straight game and Cameron Iwasa scored his 14th goal of the season as the Indomitable Club climb back into contention for hosting a postseason match following Saturday night’s 3-2 win over Tulsa Roughnecks FC at ONEOK Field.
The win lifted the boys in Old Glory Red up to fourth place in the Western Conference with 48 points from 32 games.
Simon Elliott’s men are now unbeaten on the road in their last three straight games (2-0-1) and when it comes to the all-time series against Roughnecks FC, Sacramento is a flawless four wins from four trips. SRFC has also outscored the opposition 16 to 5 in the Sooner State.
It was all Republic FC to start the match and the visitors would find their breakthrough by way of a Villyan Bijev strike in the 13th minute. The Bulgarian-born winger punished the Roughnecks from close range after Tulsa defender Cyprian Hedrick misjudged a Dekel Keinan longball that Bijev chested down and cool slotted past goalkeeper Sean Lewis.
The Indomitable Club took a 2-0 lead when winger Sam Werner picked out midfielder Drew Skundrich who drove his first touch across the top of the box. Iwasa’s well-played dummy run allowed Enevoldsen to slam a right-footed effort into the back of the net and double SRFC’s lead.
The hosts cut Republic FC’s lead in half off of a set piece when Rodrigo da Costa set up a Marlon header in the 31st minute. Tulsa tied the match in the 40th minute when da Costa dished out his team-leading 13th assist of the season to Janu Silva.
The boys in Old Glory Red reclaimed the lead in the 59th minute when a poor clearance from the Roughnecks FC defense made its way to an open Enevoldsen outside the top of the box. The Danish striker directed a header towards the far post that snuck through the entire defense and found an open Iwasa who tapped his shot by the Tulsa goalkeeper for the game-winner.
Prior to Saturday’s final regular season finale, Republic FC will host FC Juarez of Mexico’s Liga MX in an international friendly match Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Papa Murphy’s Park.
The Indomitable Club will then return to league play on Saturday, Oct. 12 when Orange County visit Papa Murphy’s Park for SRFC’s finale regular season home game. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
