Early strikes from Ray Saari and Stefano Bonomo lifted Republic FC to a 2-0 international friendly win over Club America U-20 on Tuesday night at Papa Murphy’s Park.
Republic FC opened the score in the sixth minute off a Keven Aleman corner kick when Stefano Bonomo’s close range effort, initially saved by the Club America goalkeeper, fell directly to Ray Saari who smashed his shot into the back of the net from close range.
The hosts then doubled their lead in the 15th minute when a nifty give-and-go between Bonomo and Cameron Iwasa allowed the Sacramento-native to find some space on the right wing and carefully pick out his target. Iwasa placed a low ball from the right flank directly across the face of goal and found Bonomo at the far post who tapped home SRFC’s second goal on the evening.
SRFC goalkeeper Rafael Diaz managed to keep the clean sheet intact with a fingertip save close to the hour mark of the match. The former New York Red Bulls player made a diving save to his right when a dipping shot from outside the box called the Dominican into action. The save solidified both the win and the shutout for the boys in Old Glory Red.
Republic FC returns to league play on Saturday, July 20, with a visit to Rio Grande Valley Toros FC. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m.
– Omar Gonzalez
