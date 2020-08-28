With two goals in the second half, the Sacramento Republic FC maintained their second place spot in the USL Group A standings and added three points in the process as they earned the home victory over Portland on Aug. 22.
Drew Skundrich scored first and Cam Iwasa added the second goal for Sacramento who won 2-1 over Portland Timbers 2 at Papa Murphy’s Park to increase their win-loss total to 5-1-3 on the year.
Elk Grove’s Mario Penagos played his first game since March 7, entering in the final 10 minutes of the game and adding some nice defensive touches, including booting a ball away from Sacramento’s goal to help seal the win, which was Sacramento’s fourth straight.
Penagos had five touches and three passes on the night.
Portland’s Jorge Gonzalez scored the first goal of the night in the 23rd minute.
Sacramento’s next game is Sept. 2 on the road against Portland.
“Tonight was a tale of two halves to be quite frank, I think the first half was non-existent. No intensity. No desire. No passion. Not willing to get on the ball, the way that we wanted them. We made a few adjustments in midfield for the second half, which I felt gave us a little bit more of an advantage in the middle of the park and didn’t give them so much space to play,” Republic head coach Mark Briggs said afterward.
Shannon Gomez played for the first time since sustaining a season-ending injury last year.
“It was a moment that shocked me. I heard him call my name and I was like, he’s definitely not talking to me, I’m gonna do more sprints, I’m just gonna mind my business. And he was like, yeah, I’m talking to you yeah get ready you’re going in and I was like, Oh my God, my heart started beating really fast, the moment’s here,” Gomez said afterward.
Republic FC’s match against Orange County SC has been rescheduled to take place on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Papa Murphy’s Park. The match will be broadcast locally on KQCA My58 and Estrella TV Sacramento, as well as on streaming devices through ESPN+.
Jordan McCrary, who had assisted Iwasa on the second goal, was selected for Team of the Week honors on Aug. 25.
McCrary leads the Republic with two assists and 20 interceptions and is second in tackles, tackles won and duels won.
His pick was the seventh Team of the Week pick for Sacramento this season.
The same day McCrary earned a spot on the USL Championship Team of the Week, Sac acquired Brady Scott on loan from Nashville, SC.
The Republic have three goalkeepers, including Rafael Diaz, Diego Ramos and Adam Grinwis. However, Grinwis is injured and was unavailable for the Portland game, leaving a spot open.
Scott, a 21-year-old Petaluma native, will be on loan for the rest of the season. Scott played for three years in Germany before signing with Nashville this month.
“Brady is a top-quality goalkeeper and we’re thrilled to have him back in his native Northern California,” Todd Dunivant, Republic FC’s general manager, said.
