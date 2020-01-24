Sacramento Republic FC announced Jan. 21 it has reached an agreement with experienced MLS goalkeeper Adam Grinwis, pending league and federation approval. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
“Adam impressed us greatly when looking at his game footage from both MLS and USL, and he has won a championship at the professional level,” said Republic FC General Manager Todd Dunivant. “We think he has significant upside, and we believe he has the tools and mindset to become a top goalkeeper.”
Grinwis spent the 2018 season signed to Orlando City SC, where he made five appearances, recorded 14 saves and earned one clean sheet with the Floridian club. In 2019 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup action, the Ada, MI, native delivered a pair of extra time penalty kick saves during a quarterfinal showdown with New York City FC, helping Orlando City SC advance in the tournament. Late in the 2018 season, Orlando City loaned Grinwis to Real Monarchs for the remainder of the season where he made four appearances with the USL side before being recalled back to his parent MLS club.
In 2017, Grinwis joined USL Championship side Saint Louis FC. During his single season with the Midwestern club, the netminder make 61 saves in 14 appearances including five clean sheets.
Prior to his season in Saint Louis, in 2015 Grinwis signed with USL’s Rochester Rhinos where he spent two seasons, made 20 appearances, and helped guide the New York club to the 2015 USL regular season title and USL Cup.
From 2012-2014, Grinwis played for the Michigan Bucks of the Premier Development League where he tallied 29 career appearances, lifted the 2014 USL PDL Championship title and was named the MVP of the PDL Championship match. He also received the PDL Goalkeeper of the Year honor as well as PDL Rookie of the Year award in 2012, which was the same season his team eliminated MLS-side Chicago Fire in the U.S. Open Cup in a true David versus Goliath-esc upset.
The 27-year-old played collegiately at the University of Michigan where he made 68 appearances for the Wolverines. In 2014, the shot-stopper was named Michigan Club Man of the Year and in 2012, Grinwis was chosen to the All-Big Ten Second-Team as well as being honored as an All-Big Ten Tournament selection. He also made 12 saves in a single game against Penn State in 2012, a Big Blue record for a single match, and finished his decorated career with the second-most saves (261) and six shutouts in a single season.
