After a flip of a coin prevented them from going to the playoffs last season, the Valley Viking girls basketball program is making its return next week.
This year’s program had a 6-3 league record before its final game of the league season Friday at Cordova and finished the Greater Sacramento league season with the third playoff spot. Playoff brackets were announced by the Sac-Joaquin Section after The Elk Grove Citizen went to press.
On Thursday, the Vikings hosted West Campus and lost 69-36 in a lopsided game that featured multiple second-chance opportunities for West Campus thanks to rebounds on both sides of the court as well as steals.
Despite the loss, the final deficit was an improvement over the teams’ first meeting this year.
The Warriors, who had just one league loss entering the game, defeated Valley 81-35 on Jan. 22.
The improved score was something Cooper was able to check off the Vikings’ list of goals after the game.
“We have a goal for every game. As far as the games we lose, we want to cut those scores down and our goal this time was to cut the score to less than what it was before so every game we do that, we know we’re getting better as coaches and as players,” Cooper said.
The Warriors out-rebounded the Vikings 53-36 and 19 steals helped increase their 10-point first quarter lead to a blowout.
Height was an issue in matching up against the Warriors, admitted Cooper, despite the improved results compared to the first game.
“We set goals for rebounding, we set goals for scoring so they have incentive to improve. What we did is just play a little harder on defense, understood what we can do against them and the girls knew we were outmanned height-wise but we knew we could play with them guard-wise,” Cooper said afterward.
Alaya Glover shone for the Vikings with a team-leading 13 points; Glover, a freshman, also went four-for-six in three-pointers. Destiny Nichols, also a freshman, also scored in double-digits, scoring 10.
Gabby Rones of West Campus led all scorers with 18 points.
Whereas the last Viking team to reach the playoffs were not lacking in seniors (the team had seven seniors and the youngest player in the program was a sophomore), the current team is on the opposite end of the spectrum.
The Vikings are composed of mostly freshmen this year, and have just one senior.
With the team lacking in playoff experience, the goal for this week’s first round playoff game was easy.
“Just basically for them to get some experience because we’re so young,” Cooper said. “Just to get the experience and enjoy it and then next year come back better prepared with some more players. We’re lacking height.”
This year’s squad was entirely new to the playoffs since the last of the Vikings’ 2017-18 playoff team graduated in 2019. Reaching the playoffs was new for their coach as well, with Cooper coming to Valley this season after coaching at Bella Vista last season.
Immediately prior to Bella Vista, Cooper coached at academies in Japan and Korea for three years, working with players ages 12-19.
As most of the Vikings are underclassmen, building on this year’s talent is the focus for the near future.
“They’re starting to buy in and understand more what’s going on. As freshmen, it was really hard for them at first to understand this level of basketball,” Cooper said. “Now they’re starting to grasp that the more games they play and hearing my voice and hearing Coach Jenkins’ voice a lot so that’s the biggest thing.”
