When Cosumnes Oaks held a playoff selection show watch party on Nov. 3 to find out their destination in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section football playoffs, their reaction to the second seed placement in the D II bracket was met with cheers.
The second in the CIF SJS D II bracket, that spot is the highest placement the Wolfpack has ever been in the football playoffs in school history and although some had hoped for a D 1 placement, the Wolfpack’s expectations of success this year could carry over to next season and perhaps a higher placement.
“It feels good, it’s just the start of a legacy cause Cosumnes Oaks will be doing this for the next upcoming year; as long as Coach Drew stays here, CO will stay in it and we’ll just keep having these high seeds. Hopefully D1 next year, though,” Branden Jennings said.
Senior offensive linebacker/defensive linebacker Myles Cannon agreed.
“We all wanted D 1 definitely but how it played out is we went D 2 and a two seed is really what we’ve been working for and either D1 or D2 it didn’t matter. All the work we’d done during the off-season and during the spring and before the season even though we started late, it shows the number two seed and we got that for sure,” Cannon said.
Elk Grove earns home game for first round
Elk Grove was awarded the sixth spot in the D I playoffs and will host Oakmont Friday at 7 p.m.
The Thundering Herd finished the regular season 6-4 after hosting Oak Ridge on Nov. 1 in a 30-21 loss.
Ashton Briggs, Carter Harris, and Hunter Hall all scored for the Thundering Herd against the Trojans and Elk Grove held a 21-17 lead in the third quarter.
Oak Ridge took a three-point lead after a kick return for a touchdown, however, and scored again in the fourth quarter for the final score.
The Thundering Herd, which is ranked 105th in the state and which also finished tied with Jesuit and Cosumnes Oaks with a 4-2 record in the Delta League, is the favorite to win against 11th seed Oakmont Friday.
Bradshaw Christian wins sixth league title in seven years
Last year Bradshaw Christian was in its first year in the Sierra Valley Conference and despite being the new kid on the block after it came over from the Sierra Delta League, the Pride finished second in league.
This season, the Pride returned to a new but also familiar spot; it won the SVC Championship undefeated in league and although it is the first SVC title for the program, it is its sixth time winning a league championship in the past seven years.
Having gone 8-2 overall this season, the Pride was awarded the fourth seed in the DV playoffs and will have a bye this week.
The Pride will play the winner of fifth-seed Woodland and 12th seed Los Banos on Nov. 15.
Scores
Friday, Nov. 1
Football
Franklin 35, Sheldon 0
Jesuit 42, Pleasant Grove 21
Valley 14, Cordova 12
Johnson 70, Florin 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.