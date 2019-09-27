The Sacramento City Panthers, who faced Diablo Valley last week in a 13-10 win, will play an away game on Sept. 28 when they face Shasta at 6 p.m.
Cameron Nelson, a sophomore and Cosumnes Oaks High School graduate, rushed for one yard in that game, while Jacob Williams (Laguna Creek alum) had 11 receiving yards, Devin Sullivan (Elk Grove High School alum) had one tackle, Lucas Mayol (Franklin High School alum) had five tackles, Jet Green (Pleasant Grove High School) had three tackles and helped on a sack, Max Green (Pleasant Grove High School) had four tackles and Johnnie Nolen (Franklin High School alum) had two tackles and one sack.
The Shasta College Knights are 3-0 entering Saturday’s matchup, including one home win.
