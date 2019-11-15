With several schools producing multiple teams that will be competing at the Sac-Joaquin Section Cross-country Championships this weekend, the chance to compete at the CIF State Cross-Country Championships will be eyed throughout the day by schools including Cosumnes Oaks, Sheldon, Pleasant Grove, Elk Grove, Laguna Creek, Monterey Trail, Florin and Franklin.
The top two boys’ teams and the top three girls’ teams in D I will advance to state, along with a number of individuals (a maximum of 12 boys and 14 girls). In D 2, three boys teams will qualify for state, along with three girls teams and a maximum of 14 individuals from both teams.
For the Division I varsity girls, Cosumnes Oaks will be well-represented as its entire team that competed at sub-sections qualified. Siena Baland, Haley Borjas, Emily Eddy, Natalie Harper, Tess Saphay, Annie Wendley and Eve Wendley will represent the Wolfpack.
For Franklin, Hannah Moore will be competing, as will Pleasant Grove’s Mykell Bouwhuis and Sheldon’s entire team, including Danyka Burrill, Jenna Cecil, Ally Escamilla, Kathy Nguyen, Elizabeth Nguyen, Emma Roybal, and Alisa Zhdanov.
In the D 1 varsity boys race, Cosumnes Oaks’ Joseph Babbit, Namar Cornish, Evan Moy, Nathaniel Ong, Garrett Stiehl and Noah Vasquez will be competing, as will Pleasant Grove’s team (Maxwell Gallegos, Donovan Guertin, Andrew Jackson, Michael Le, Derrick Pickrel, Aidan Singh and John Williams) and Sheldon’s team (Miguel Ayala, Michael Benavidez, Manuel Lara, Patrick McGonigle, Evan Roybal, Guvir Sandhu, and Kyle Town, Josue Miranda and Jay Ninh will represent Monterey Trail.
In the D 2 varsity girls race, Elk Grove will be represented by junior Abigail Ribet, while Laguna Creek will be represented by Molly Maseba.
Among D 2 varsity boys, Elk Grove’s Adrian Gutierrez will be representing the Thundering Herd.
For D 3 boys, Jorge Cardenas will represent Florin.
In the D 1-5 JV boys race, Joshua Baptiste of Cosumnes Oaks, Jaden Luna of Franklin and Esteban Moctezuma and Hayden Roach of Pleasant Grove will compete.
For the D 1-5 JV girls race, Riana Azevedo will represent the Eagles.
Elk Grove’s Dylan Camara, Patrick Cruz, Christopher Diaz and Andy Nguyen all qualified in the D 1-2 freshman boys race, as did Monterey Trail’s Ethan Corpuz and Hao Xu.
In the D 1-2 freshman-sophomore girls race, Cosumnes Oaks’ Phynix Dacuycuy, as did Monterey Trail’s Krystol Newton and Isabella Villa. Franklin (Elk Grove) qualified as a team, including Nia Babbitt, Ruth Chew, Lydia Mendoza, Mikaiya Philip, Ariana Puccini, Sia Sama and Sophia Xu.
Pleasant Grove’s freshman-sophomore girls team also qualified, including Tyra Bell, Alyssa Brown, Suvi Hollenbach, Allison Myers, Coco Russell, Bridgete Schramm and Alina Solis.
Among the D1-2 sophomore boys, Dylan Aggas of Elk Grove will be competing, as will Franklin’s entire team (Israel Babbitt, James Ernst, Gino Guerrero, Eligh Macalma, Ben Schroeder, Justin Scofield and Andrew Thiede). Laguna Creek’s Beck Shadbourne and Ethan Ho of Pleasant Grove will also compete.
